Manchester United among 3 Premier League clubs who can afford to sign PSG superstar Neymar this summer - Reports 

Manchester United are in the race, alongside Newcastle United and Chelsea, to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar, according to RMC Sport.

The mega-rich Premier League trio are named as the only three clubs that can afford Neymar, who is still the most expensive player in football history. PSG signed him for a record €222 million from Barcelona in 2017.

The 30-year-old Brazilian has enjoyed a mixed spell at the Parc Des Princes since the transfer. He was even jeered by his own supporters last season as PSG were dumped out of the Champions League in the Round of 16.

According to The Sun, the Ligue 1 champions must sell the forward by the end of next week. If not, they will have to give him a contract extension to 2027 which will see him earn an eye-watering £600,000 per week.

As mentioned in the aforementioned RMC report, Manchester United could look to swoop in for the Brazilian international if the Red Devils are to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

However, the report also states that Neymar is unlikely to leave the French capital this summer, with the Qatar World Cup just around the corner.

PSG owner throws doubt on Neymar's future as Manchester United links emerge

The tricky winger is reportedly furious at recent comments made by PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The Qatari businessman questioned the player's ability to consistently play across an entire season.

Neymar has only made more than 20 Ligue 1 appearances in a single campaign once in his five seasons at the club. Al-Khelaifi told RMC Sport (per The Mail):

"A possible departure of Neymar this summer? What I can tell you is that we expect all players to do a lot more than last season. A lot more! They all have to to be 100 per cent. Obviously, we weren't good enough to go far."

He added:

"For next season, the objective is clear: to work every day at 200 per cent. To give everything we have for this jersey, give the maximum and we will see the result. You have to become humble again. You have to change to avoid injuries, suspensions and fouls that change a game."

