Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag willing to cut ties and sell 4 first-team stars in January - Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly prepared to offload Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Martial in the January transfer window.

The Mirror reports that the Red Devils are willing to listen to offers for the four stars as Ten Hag looks to rebuild his squad. His side have been in dismal form this season, crashing out of the UEFA Champions League and sitting sixth in the Premier League.

Casemiro is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and has been absent since early November. The Brazilian midfielder arrived at Manchester United from Real Madrid in September 2022 for a reported £70 million.

The 31-year-old majorly impressed last season, managing seven goals and six assists in 51 games across competitions. But, he's made a questionable start to his sophomore season, looking vulnerable in midfield.

Ten Hag is willing to cash in on Casemiro who has three years left on his contract. Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr are reportedly one of the frontrunners in the race for the Brazil international.

Meanwhile, Varane, 30, was recently dropped by Ten Hag, with the Dutch coach favoring Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw as a makeshift center-back. The French defender's injury issues have been problematic throughout his three years at Manchester United. He's been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Sancho, 23, has always looked likely to depart Old Trafford in January after falling out with his manager. The English winger hasn't appeared for the Red Devils since August after he came to loggerheads with Ten Hag over his training performance.

Finally, Martial has just six months left on his contract with United. The 28-year-old has been with the Premier League giants for eight years but has failed to impress. He's managed 90 goals in 317 games across competitions, struggling to become the main attacking outlet the club anticipated when signing him.

Ten Hag could reportedly come under intense scrutiny if Manchester United suffer heavy defeat to Liverpool

Manchester United lost 7-0 to Liverpool at Anfield last season.

Ten Hag's future has also been the subject of speculation recently amid Manchester United's struggles this season. They've lost seven of 16 league games, 12 in all competitions.

The Red Devils were eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday (December 12) after suffering a 1-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich. That came after a disastrous 3-0 loss to Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the league.

Ten Hag's men turn their attention to a daunting trip to Anfield to face arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday (December 17). A heavy defeat to the league-leading Merseysiders could place further doubts on the United boss' future.

According to Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag will face 'greater pressure' if Jurgen Klopp's men inflict a hefty defeat on Manchester United. But, the Dutchman is still expected to be in charge when his side face West Ham United on December 23.

Ten Hag has two years left on his contract with the Red Devils. His future will only be under more speculation if INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe gains control of the club's sporting decisions once his purchase of a 25% stake is completed.