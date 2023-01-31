Manchester United considered former Ajax star and Arsenal target as alternatives to Marcel Sabitzer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering signing Ryan Gravenberch and Youri Tielemans as alternatives to Marcel Sabitzer, according to journalist Miguel Delaney.

The Red Devils are on the verge of signing Bayern Munich midfielder Sabitzer, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. However, Delaney has claimed that Erik ten Hag's side also enquired about two other midfielders apart from the Austria international.

He believes that both Manchester United and Chelsea have approached Bayern Munich for Sabitzer, who the Bavarian giants are happy to loan out. Apart from Sabitzer, the Red Devils also inquired about another Bayern Munich midfielder, Gravenberch.

The Netherlands international has failed to live up to expectations following his €18 million move from Ajax last summer. while he is yet to start a single Bundesliga game this season for Julian Naglesmann's side, Delaney stated that Bayern Munich did not want to loan him out.

He has also claimed that Manchester United also got in touch with Leicester City for Tielemans. However, the Foxes demanded a huge fee for the Belgium international, prompting them to make a move for Sabitzer.

The Belgian midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal and was the subject of interest from the Gunners in the summer. However, a move to the Emirates failed to materialize at the time and the Gunners have seemingly turned their attention to alternate targets.

Tielemans' contract at the King Power Stadium expires this summer and looks destined to leave for free.

United also asked about Gravenberch but Bayern reluctant



Tielemans was considered but Leicester would only let go for huge fee



United have to go for loan from abroad for Eriksen replacement



independent.co.uk/sport/football… United and Chelsea enquire about Sabitzer, Bayern open to loan

Ten Hag's side have suffered a hammer blow with midfielder Christian Eriksen being ruled out with an ankle injury until May. With the Denmark international ruled out and Donny van de Beek also sidelined, Manchester United have been left short of options in the middle of the park.

Sabitzer hasn't been able to establish himself as a first-team regular at the Allianz Arena. He joined Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig for €16 million in 2021. He has started just seven Bundesliga games this season while coming on as a substitute on eight occasions.

Erik ten Hag insists there’s a lot more to come from Manchester United star

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has insisted that more is to come from on-loan striker Wout Weghorst.

The Netherlands international joined the Red Devils earlier this month from Burnley on loan until the end of the season. He has featured four times across competitions for the Red Devils so far, scoring one goal in the process.

Ten Hag has insisted that there is a lot to come from the former VfL Wolfsburg attacker. He said, via the Manchester Evening News:

"First game he is integrating really well. He is doing what I am expecting him to do. The more he plays, the more it will come."

Wout Weghorst has scored his first goal for Manchester United. It is his 172nd career club goal.

The Red Devils will next be in action in the second leg of the EFL Cup semifinals against Nottingham Forest at home on February 1. They hold a 3-0 lead from the first leg.

