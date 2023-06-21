Manchester United enter race to sign €80 million-rated midfielder: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to enter the race to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Red Devils have held talks over the phone over a possible move for the Italy international. It is claimed that the 26-year-old views Old Trafford as an ideal destination.

Barella has been vital for Inter this past season, featuring 52 times across competitions, scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists. He is also a key member of Roberto Mancini's Italian national team and has earned 44 caps to date.

The Nerazzurri are under no pressure to sell as he has three years left on his contract. He is reportedly valued by the Coppa Italia winners at €80 million.

This comes following reports that Manchester United are prepared to sell Fred and Scott McTominay. Erik ten Hag looks eager to make changes to his midfield this summer.

The Red Devils could be rivaled in their pursuit of Barella by their top four rivals of this past season Newcastle United. There were reports that the Magpies were closing in on his signature but they have since been played down by various outlets.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, they are in the midst of signing AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali. Hence Eddie Howe's side may have opted to turn to Barella's compatriot.

Manchester United are yet to make a signing this summer amid uncertainty over the club's ownership. However, Barella could be one to watch as Ten Hag looks to bolster his midfield this summer. The Inter midfielder has won the Serie A title, the Coppa Italia twice, and the Italian Super Cup twice. The midfielder also won the European Championships with Italy in 2021.

Napoli set massive asking price on Manchester United target Victor Osimhen

The Red Devils will have to pay a hefty fee to sign Osimhen.

Ten Hag is also looking to sign a proven goalscorer this summer and Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen has been touted as an option. The Nigerian frontman scored 31 goals in 39 appearances across competitions last season.

However, if Manchester United are to pursue the 24-year-old, they will reportedly have to fork out €180 million to do so, per Le Parisien. They are joined in the hunt for Osimhen by PSG, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich.

Napoli are known as tough negotiators. The Nigerian still has two years on his contract and so it's unlikely they will budge from their valuation.

The Red Devils were reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals last season. The English forward bagged 30 goals in 56 appearances. However, he works best from the left flank leaving Ten Hag in search of a center-forward this summer.

