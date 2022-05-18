Manchester United face competition from bitter rivals Manchester City for 26-year-old midfielder: Reports

Manchester United are expected to be joined by Manchester City in the race to sign Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to The Daily Star.

Phillips has made 22 appearances across all competitions for Leeds this season, scoring and assisting a goal each in the process. The Englishman has missed over 15 matches through injury this term and his importance to the Whites was highlighted on those occasions. The Yorkshire outfit have won just three of the 19 games he did not feature in.

Despite being one of the most important players in the team, Phillips' future at Leeds is uncertain, especially with the side battling relegation. According to the aforementioned source, the 26-year-old is expected to leave Elland Road if the Whites drop down to the EFL Championship.

It appears Phillips will not be short of options should he leave the Yorkshire-based club in the summer. Manchester United are already said to be working on a deal to sign the England international.

It has now emerged that Phillips is also a target for Premier League table-toppers Manchester City. According to the aforementioned source, the Cityzens have identified the Leeds star as a potential replacement for Fernandinho.

City Xtra @City_Xtra Pep Guardiola has targeted Leeds midfielder, Kalvin Phillips as a possible replacement for Fernandinho. The #ManCity manager believes Phillips would be the ideal addition and that he is one of the best in the business in the #PL , reports @CrossyDailyStar . 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Pep Guardiola has targeted Leeds midfielder, Kalvin Phillips as a possible replacement for Fernandinho. The #ManCity manager believes Phillips would be the ideal addition and that he is one of the best in the business in the #PL, reports @CrossyDailyStar. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔵

Fernandinho has already announced that he will be leaving the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola feels Phillips would be an ideal replacement for the outgoing midfielder, as per the report.

Guardiola is also an admirer of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. However, the Spanish tactician believes the 23-year-old could prove to be too expensive this summer if the report is to be believed.

It is said that West Ham and Aston Villa had bids around £55 million rejected by Leeds for Phillips in January. Apart from Manchester United and Manchester City, both those clubs remain interested in acquiring his services, as per The Daily Star.

Could Manchester United sign Phillips amid intense competition

The Red Devils have been keeping tabs on the 26-year-old for a while now. However, they are yet to make a formal approach for him since Erik ten Hag's arrival was announced, as per the report.

Football Daily @footballdaily



says Manchester United signing Kalvin Phillips this summer is unrealistic. 🗣 “He’s a local boy of course and it’s for that reason I doubt Manchester United because of the rivalry between the two clubs historically.” @David_Ornstein says Manchester United signing Kalvin Phillips this summer is unrealistic. 🗣 “He’s a local boy of course and it’s for that reason I doubt Manchester United because of the rivalry between the two clubs historically.” @David_Ornstein says Manchester United signing Kalvin Phillips this summer is unrealistic. https://t.co/WVhGs0Yjpb

There is also a feeling that Phillips could turn down a move to Manchester United due to their rivalry with Leeds. The midfielder has already told those around him that he has no intention of moving to Old Trafford if the report is to be believed.

Meanwhile, the Englishman would be reluctant to leave his boyhood club in the summer. However, he would be left with little choice should Leeds suffer relegation.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer