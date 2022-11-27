Manchester United to face competition from Chelsea and PSG for £108 million-rated forward - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly in a race with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to rope in Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

Felix, 23, has been one of the most exciting offensive talents in Europe over the past few seasons. He joined Los Rojiblancos from Benfica for a fee of £108 million in 2019. Operating primarily as a trequartista, he has helped Diego Simeone's side lift the 2020-21 La Liga title.

A technical operator blessed with flair and directness, Felix has netted 33 goals and laid out 18 assists in 129 overall games for Atletico Madrid. However, he has been reduced to a rotational option of late. He has started only nine of his 18 appearances across all competitions.

According to MARCA, Felix has asked his agent Jorge Mendes to find a new club for him. This comes in light of the deterioration of his relationship with Atletico manager Diego Simeone. Manchester United, Chelsea, PSG, and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing him in January.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a forward after Cristiano Ronaldo was released earlier this month. Anthony Martial has also been in and out of action due to consistent injuries this campaign, featuring for just seven games across competitions.

Chelsea are also in pursuit of a first-team attacker. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic have all been below par in the ongoing season.

PSG, on the other hand, are hoping to add to their offensive depth in the near future.

Felix, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Metropolitano Stadium, is currently representing Portugal at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. He netted once in his team's 3-2 win over Ghana in their Group H opener at Stadium 974 in Doha on Thursday (November 24).

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Joao Felix’s game by numbers vs. Ghana:



100% long balls completed

44 touches

23 passes completed

4 ground duels won

1 goal



Manchester United and Chelsea target tipped to join PSG on loan in January

Famed pundit Didier Roustan insisted that he would rope in Joao Felix at PSG amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. Speaking on L'Equipe du Soir (via Canal Supporters), he said:

"I will take him because he is a good player and he is restricted at Atletico. He has qualities. I think he can play a little lower or even up front and he might even be able to fix [Kylian] Mbappe. Anyway, you have uncertainties about [Lionel] Messi and Neymar."

Roustan asserted that a short-term loan deal would be ideal for PSG to add Felix to their ranks in the winter transfer window. He concluded:

"He is a player who is spectacular and who can bring something new to the team. So for me, I agree if it's a loan. Afterwards, if you have to dish out £100 million, I think you could choose to put them elsewhere. But in the form of a loan, I say yes."

According to Le Parisien (via AS), PSG are keen to sign Felix on a loan deal in January. Parisians advisor Luis Campos, who has a cordial relationship with Jorge Mendes, has been in touch with the player.

