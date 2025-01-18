Manchester United handed fresh boost in race to Juventus top target after surprise transfer twist: Reports

Manchester United have received an unexpected boost in the pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani, according to Football Transfers via L'Equippe. The French forward is a target for the Red Devils but Juventus have reportedly agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to sign the player on loan.

The player has apparently signed a contract with the Bianconeri, having completed his medicals at Turin, and Thiago Motta has also confirmed the move. Interestingly, Juventus are yet to make an official announcement about the transfer.

However, it is believed that the Parisians have committed a huge blunder that has raised doubts about the move. The Ligue 1 champions are only allowed six international loans, and it now appears that they have already exhausted their limit.

As such, they cannot send Kolo Muani out on loan as things stand. The news will be a huge boost for Manchester United, who remain in the market for a new No. 9.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have struggled in the No. 9 role while Marcus Rashford is no longer part of Ruben Amorim's plans. A move for Kolo Muani makes sense and it seems that the Red Devils have received a lifeline in their pursuit of the Frenchman.

However, the report adds that PSG are likely to call Cher Ndour back from his loan spell with Besiktas and sell him to sort out the issue. Interestingly, Kolo Muani's suitors could also offer to sign the player on a permanent deal, which could also be a solution.

Meanwhile, acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Parisians and Juventus are expected to find a solution to the situation. He has also stated that Manchester United never had any concrete interest in the Frenchman.

Will Alejandro Garnacho leave Manchester United this month?

Manchester United have reportedly turned down a second offer from Napoli for Alejandro Garnacho, according to Football365. The Serie A giants have identified the Argentinean as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is apparently on his way to PSG.

Napoli's initial offer of €40m was reportedly rebuffed by the Red Devils. The Italian side have now returned with a €55m bid for the 20-year-old, but it has been turned down by Manchester United once again.

The Premier League giants remain open to Garnacho's departure, especially since he is no longer a guaranteed starter under Ruben Amorim. However, the Red Devils want €70m to let the Argentinean leave this month.

