Manchester United learn potential return date for new signing Leny Yoro: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly learned the potential return date for their new signing Leny Yoro. The French defender, who joined the Red Devils in July, sustained an injury that month and has been out ever since.

Leny Yoro has yet to make his competitive debut for Manchester United after suffering a fractured metatarsal during their pre-season trip to the United States. After sustaining the injury in the Red Devils' 2-1 friendly defeat against Arsenal in Los Angeles on July 27, he underwent successful surgery for the injury last month.

At the start of August, the club's official website stated that following his surgery, Leny Yoro’s rehabilitation had begun. The Frenchman took to social media, providing an update on his situation after the surgery and wrote:

Trending

"This is not the start I wanted, but that's football… The operation went well. Thank you for your many messages of support ❤ Now, time for patience and rehabilitation work. See you soon, stronger 👊🏾."

Expand Tweet

The Premier League giants are hoping that the 18-year-old centre-back will return to full training at the end of the month, and is expected to be back in the squad next month, as per @Utd_Forever7 on X.

Expand Tweet

Since the injury, Leny Yoro has missed 13 matches for Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag on Manchester United's loss against Liverpool at Old Trafford

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag opened up after his squad's 3-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, September 1, at Old Trafford.

Liverpool opened the scoring through Luis Díaz in the 35th minute, with the Colombian winger doubling the score within seven minutes. Mohamed Salah, who assisted both goals, netted the third goal of the match in the 56th minute.

The home side were given four yellow cards in the clash and made multiple slip-ups in possession. In an interview with beIN SPORTS' Andy Kerr, Ten Hag spoke about what went wrong for his squad and said:

"The start I think was OK despite our one big chance was disallowed goal and we are wrong in the organization. But then we came into the game and we improved. But then we make a big mistake."

"And I have to say they had so clinical great finishes, and I think all the three goals are great finishes from Liverpool, I have to say so. When you make such mistakes against a good team like Liverpool, they will kill you, and I think all over they took the chances very clinical. So they serve in for them."

Manchester United are 14th in the Premier League with three points from three matches. The Red Devils play against Southampton in their next league clash on September 14 at St. Mary's Stadium. They then take on Barnsley in their EFL Cup opener three days later at Old Trafford.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback