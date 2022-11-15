Manchester United linked with shock £150m move for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe: Reports 

Manchester United have been linked with a shock £150 million move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe, as per the Daily Star.

The Red Devils may be in the market for a new striker following uncertainty over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese forward has taken aim at the club through an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo, 37, has claimed that United have betrayed him and that he does not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

It remains to be seen what Manchester United's response to Ronaldo's shocking tirade will be.

His contract with the Red Devils expires next summer, although there is the option of a one-year extension.

The Portuguese forward has bagged just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions.

Nevertheless, it appears that Manchester United are eyeing the signing of a new striker and have set their sights on PSG's Mbappe.

The Red Devils are one of the few clubs who can afford the French forward's £500,000-a-week wages which is the same amount they pay Ronaldo.

Mbappe, 23, has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 19 goals and contributing five assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

However, the Frenchman was close to leaving the Parc des Princes earlier this year, with his contract set to expire in July.

Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid before putting pen to paper on a new three-year deal with PSG.

Despite this, there have been rumors of discontent regarding Mbappe's situation in the French capital.

Reports back in October claimed that the Frenchman was eager to leave the club due to a lack of trust.

PSG eye Manchester United target Joao Felix as Mbappe's potential replacement

Felix is wanted by the two European heavyweights

According to Le Parisien (via The Sun), PSG have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Atletico Madrid forward Felix.

Diego Simeone's side are in need of cash following their elimination from the UEFA Champions League in the group stages.

They are reportedly open to offers for Felix, 23, whose relationship with Simeone has soured.

United are keeping tabs on the situation and could make a move for the player who cost Atletico £113 million when they signed him from Benfica in 2019.

However, PSG are now also in the frame as they look to replace one of Mbappe, Neymar or Lionel Messi.

The Portuguese attacker has scored four goals and provided three assists in 18 appearances across competitions.

Only eight of those appearances have come as a starter, with Felix struggling for game time under Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

He has four years left on his contract with Atleti and is valued by Transfermarkt at £110.9 million.

The Parisians are hopeful that their relationship with Felix's agent, Jorge Mendes, will pay dividends in their potential pursuit of the Portuguese.

Mendes tried securing Felix a move to PSG in the summer, but financial fair play rules scuppered the operation.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes