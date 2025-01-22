Manchester United make inquiries for 3 Premier League left-backs as talks for Patrick Dorgu stall - Reports 

Manchester United have identified three Premier League left-backs as possible targets this month, according to The i Paper. The Red Devils are looking to reinforce the position before the end of January, and have apparently identified Leece speedster Patrick Dorgu as an option.

However, it is believed that talks with the Danish left-back have stalled, with Napoli apparently threatening to hijack the deal. The situation has forced the Premier League giants to consider alternates.

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri and Crystal Palace full-back Tyrick Mitchell are apparently on Ruben Amorim's radar. Manchester United's need for a new left-back stems from Luke Shaw's prolonged injury woes.

The Englishman has struggled to stay fit of late and has appeared just 18 times for the Red Devils in the past 18 months. His backup, Tyrell Malacia, also recently returned from an 18-month lay-off due to injury.

Manchester United are keen to address the position as they embark on a new journey under Amorim. The Portuguese head coach took charge at Old Trafford in November last year and has endured a troubled start to his tenure, winning just six of his 15 games in charge.

Amorim believes a new left-back could help matters as he looks to implement his 3-4-3 system. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Nuno Mendes was also a target, but he apparently has decided to stay at the Parc des Princes.

Will Manchester United offload Alejandro Garnacho this month?

Manchester United are looking to raise funds from player sales this month and are apparently ready to cash in on Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentinean was once considered one of the next big things out of the academy.

However, he has struggled to impress under Ruben Amorim, registering just one goal and one assist from 14 games across competitions. The Portuguese head coach is apparently willing to let him go amid interest from Chelsea and Napoli, among others.

The Serie A giants have reportedly identified the 20-year-old as a possible replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who moved to PSG this month. However, their initial £40m offer for Garnacho has already been rejected by the Red Devils.

Chelsea are apparently eyeing the situation with interest and could make a move late in the window. Manchester United are not actively looking to offload the Argentinean, but could let him go for the right price. Napoli are reportedly preparing a second offer of £50m, with the player open to the move.

