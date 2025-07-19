Manchester United and Newcastle set to battle each other in race to sign 26-year-old PSG star: Reports

Manchester United are all set to lock horns with Newcastle United for the services of Randal Kolo Muani, according to Foot Mercato. The French forward spent last season on loan to Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Ad

Kolo Muani had a decent campaign, finishing off with 12 goals and four assists from 36 games for the Serie A giants. The Bianconeri are apparently keen to take him back to Turin on a permanent basis, and are already working on a deal.

However, Juventus are aware that they will face competition from multiple suitors for the 26-year-old's signature. The biggest threat to their plans could, interestingly, come from the Premier League.

Ad

Trending

Manchester United are looking to add a new No. 9 to their roster before the start of the new season. The Red Devils have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and recent reports have suggested that a deal for Bryan Mbeumo is close to completion.

The English giants now want a proven striker to complete their attacking trident, and have apparently turned to Kolo Muani. The Frenchman is surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes, and PSG are likely to let him go this summer.

Ad

Manchester United have already initiated contacts for Kolo Muani, but face competition from Newcastle United. The Magpies have apparently identified the Frenchman as a possible replacement for Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker is a wanted man this summer, with multiple suitors, including those from the Middle East, hot on his heels.

Are Manchester United eyeing a move for Emiliano Martinez?

Emiliano Martinez

Manchester United are considering a swap deal for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 33-year-old has apparently been identified as an upgrade on Andre Onana.

Ad

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano added that the Red Devils' pursuit of a new goalkeeper will depend on their finances.

“For the goalkeeper, Man United want to understand financially what can happen. If they want to bring in a young goalkeeper and maybe stay with the current ‘keeper, that is also an option," said Romano.

He continued:

“I can tell you that for Dibu Martinez, the idea at United was to discuss maybe a swap deal, so not spending any fresh money on the deal to save the money for a striker. But maybe a potential swap deal.”

According to Romano, Manchester United are aware that the Argentine goalkeeper is open to a move to Old Trafford.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More