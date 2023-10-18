Manchester United and PSG told to pay £43 million to sign 25-year-old star who was linked with Chelsea – Reports

Inter Milan have reportedly set a price tag of £43 million on Federico Dimarco, who has been linked with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea in the recent past.

Dimarco, 25, has emerged as one of the best left wing-backs in the world over the past two campaigns. He has helped the Nerazzurri lift four trophies since returning from his loan stint at Hellas Verona in 2021.

An Inter Milan youth product, the Italian helped his boyhood team finish third in the Serie A standings and reach the UEFA Champions League final last season. As a result, he has attracted attention from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City of late, according to 90min.

Now, according to Calciomercato, Inter Milan have slapped a £43 million price tag on the offensive-minded full-back amid interest from a number of European teams. They are likely to receive potential approaches from Manchester United and PSG in the coming months.

Simone Inzaghi's side, who are currently second in the Serie A table with 19 points from eight games, are keen to convince Dimarco to stay with a new contract. They are said to be prepared to double the player's annual salary of close to £1.7 million to keep him at the club.

Meanwhile, the Manchester United, PSG and Chelsea target has asserted that he is hoping to commit his future at Inter. Following his team's 1-0 victory over Empoli last month, he said (h/t Football Transfers):

"I don't think there will be any problems, I certainly want to renew my contract with Inter."

So far, Dimarco has scored nine goals and laid out 18 assists in 107 appearances across all competitions for the 19-time Italian champions.

Michael Owen offers verdict on Manchester United new boy who arrived from Chelsea

Speaking on YouTube channel Vibe with Five, Liverpool icon Michael Owen stated that Manchester United star Mason Mount is a brilliant midfielder. He defended the ex-Chelsea man's price tag, saying:

"Mason Mount is obviously a top-class player. He is a very good signing. I think they paid the going rate. I think it is a decent chunk of money, but he is young, he is English, he will be there for a long time."

Mount, 24, joined the Red Devils in a potential £60 million move from the Stamford Bridge outfit earlier this summer. He left his boyhood side after reportedly failing to agree to terms on a potential new contract.

A 36-cap England international, the two-time Chelsea Player of the Year has faced a tough time in his initial days at Manchester United. He has registered an assist in six games across competitions this season.