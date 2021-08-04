Manchester United could reap financial benefits from Chelsea's pursuit of star forward - Reports

Manchester United could pocket a significant sum of money if Chelsea manage to sign star forward Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in the ongoing summer transfer window.

According to the Telegraph (via the Mirror), Manchester United included a 5 per cent sell-on clause in Romelu Lukaku's deal which saw the Belgian international leave Old Trafford to join Inter Milan in the summer of 2019 for a fee of around £70 million.

This means if Chelsea sign Romelu Lukaku for £100 million, Manchester United would pocket £5 million from the deal. However, since Inter Milan have already rejected Chelsea's initial offer, the sell-on fee Manchester United receive could be even more than £5 million.

It was a shrewd piece of business decision from Manchester United, who would have expected Lukaku to make a move after joining Inter Milan. Thus, it may be a bittersweet situation for the Red Devils. On the one hand their rivals Chelsea would get a proven Premier League goalscorer while on the other hand, Solskjaer's side would pocket a significant windfall from the deal.

Also Read: David James' column - Ranking the 5 best signings made in the transfer window so far

United 'set to receive' Lukaku windfall amid reports of £100m bid from Chelsea #mufc https://t.co/fXNUqeybi4 pic.twitter.com/V22YySoyHL — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) August 4, 2021

Romelu Lukaku has Premier League experience at both Manchester United and Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has played for both Manchester United and Chelsea over the course of his career. However, he was more successful for the Red Devils than at Chelsea.

Chelsea signed Lukaku from Belgian side Anderlecht in 2011 but failed to give the 28-year-old forward first-team football. After multiple loan deals, Lukaku was eventually sold to Everton, where he turned into a Premier League goal machine, prompting Manchester United to pay £75 million to sign him in 2017.

Despite scoring 42 goals in two seasons for Manchester United, the Belgian was not a favorite of either Jose Mourinho or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was sold to Inter Milan in 2019.

However, it seems like Chelsea's interest in Romelu Lukaku could play into Manchester United's hands. Not only will United pocket a significant sum of cash, but Chelsea signing Lukaku will also mean giving up on Erling Haaland.

That would allow the Red Devils a chance to sign the Norwegian forward next summer.

Matt with the latest here on the Lukaku and Chelsea situation. If he was to move for c£100m this summer Manchester United would be in line for a small windfall of around €5m owing to a release clause they had inserted in the deal that took him to Inter in 2019 #mufc #cfc https://t.co/5Eux0oiGaa — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) August 3, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Parimal Dagdee