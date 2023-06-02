Manchester United set to rival Chelsea in race to sign Serie A star: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly joined Chelsea in pursuit of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Corriere dello Sport reports that the Red Devils are now chasing Onana's signature as Erik ten Hag desires a reunion with his former Ajax shot-stopper. It means the west Londoners have fresh competition for the Cameroonian.

Onana, 27, played under Ten Hag at the Johan Cruyff Arena, winning three Eredivisie titles. He was also part of the Ajax side that made it to the semifinals of the 2019 UEFA Champions League.

Ten Hag has continuously stated that he is happy with David de Gea with the Spanish goalkeeper's contract expiring this summer. However, Manchester United seem intent on signing a new shot-stopper potentially as competition for their longest-serving player.

Onana has been in fine form this season, keeping 19 clean sheets in 40 games across competitions. This includes eight in 12 Champions League appearances and he has played a crucial part in Inter's journey to the final.

Inter have been adamant that they are not open to selling Onana. Their CEO Beppe Marotta recently confirmed the Nerrazzurri's stance over the Cameroonian. He played down the chances of the goalkeeper leaving for around €40 million.

Chelsea's interest stems from doubts growing over the futures of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy. Both endured dismal seasons and their places in Mauricio Pochettino's side are under threat.

The Blues are in dire need of a refresh in goal after a calamitous 2022-23 campaign. The west Londoners conceded 47 goals and finished 12th in the Premier League.

Onana has four years left on his contract with the Serie A giants having only just arrived at the San Siro last summer. It remains to be seen if interest from his former Ajax boss will prove enticing.

Andy Cole tells Manchester United to snub moves for Chelsea stars this summer

Mason Mount is seemingly on his way out of Chelsea.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. The English midfielder has a year left on his contract but has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. Reports claim that the 24-year-old has agreed personal terms on a move to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag's side are also reportedly prepared to rival Manchester City to the signing of Mateo Kovacic. He too has just a year left on his contract but could lead an exodus of first-team Blues players.

However, Manchester United legend Andy Cole has urged his former club not to pursue any Chelsea players this summer. He doesn't think they will improve Ten Hag's squad, telling Boylesports:

"None of those Chelsea players improve Manchester United. They can't be any worse next season otherwise they'll be in big trouble."

Cole touched on the qualities of Mount who he thinks is a decent player but would rather they sign someone of Jude Bellingham's ilk:

"I know there's talk of Mason Mount, he's a decent player who works hard and puts a shift in. But Manchester United need someone with that 'X factor' and has flair. Someone like Jude Bellingham who drives the team forward."

The Red Devils are expected to target a new midfielder, two forwards, and a goalkeeper this summer. Ten Hag will be looking to build on a third-placed finish with Champions League football confirmed for next season.

Poll : 0 votes