Manchester United have sights on three goalkeepers as they hunt for David de Gea replacement - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly decided on a three-man shortlist for David de Gea's potential replacement.

De Gea's contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of this month and no extension has been signed yet. His contract has the option to extend it by one year. However, as per Manchester Evening News, the club will look to lower his wages from £375,000 per week.

Manchester United are in the market for a new goalkeeper and have identified three targets. Inter Milan's Andre Onana, Porto's Diogo Costa, and Brentford's David Raya are on their list but they face stiff competition for their signatures.

Costa, 23, has a £64 million release clause in his contract with Porto, which expires in 2027. But as per Metro, the Red Devils are unwilling to pay that amount and are negotiating a lower fee. He has kept 47 clean sheets in 109 appearances for the Portuguese club.

Andre Onana, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with Chelsea. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan are interested in Kalidou Koulibaly. Hence, the defender could become part of a swap deal for the goalkeeper.

Manchester United also face competition for David Raya, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur. As per Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have already agreed on personal terms with the Spaniard and just need to negotiate the fee with Brentford.

David de Gea's career at Manchester United so far

Manchester United signed David de Gea from Atletico Madrid for around £17 million in 2011 as a replacement for the legendary Edwin Van der Sar.

The Spaniard's journey at Old Trafford began shakily as he was error-prone and shaky at times. However, De Gea soon established himself as the undisputable first-choice goalkeeper for the club.

The Spain international has kept the highest number of clean sheets in the club's history with 190 in 545 games. He has won one Premier League title, one FA Cup, and one UEFA Europa League trophy, among other honors with the Red Devils.

De Gea also won the Premier League Golden Glove award in the 2022-23 season with 17 clean sheets. But he also made some big errors that cost the team at crucial moments.

De Gea was at fault for at least one of the three goals in Manchester United's 3-0 loss against Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals second leg. The Red Devils lost the tie 5-2 on aggregate.

The Spaniard also received criticism for his performance in United's 2-1 loss against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Hence, the club are now on the lookout for a new goalkeeper and it remains to be seen if De Gea's contract will be extended beyond this summer.

