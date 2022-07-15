Manchester United star ‘prefers’ move to Napoli: Reports

Napoli face competition from Fenerbahce and Galatasaray in the race for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Vitale.

Bailly starred for Manchester United in their 4-0 win against Liverpool in Thailand on Tuesday. He played a key role in Facundo Pellistri's goal, while also helping the Red Devils keep a clean sheet.

However, there are still doubts about the Ivory Coast international's future at Old Trafford. The Red Devils already have Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof in their ranks and Lisandro Martinez's imminent arrival could see Bailly fall further down the pecking order.

Bailly is not short of options should he decide to leave the Premier League giants this summer. Serie A club Napoli have reportedly identified him as an option to replace Kalidou Koulibaly, who is on his way to Chelsea.

It emerged earlier this week that Napoli have contacted Manchester United to enquire about the centre-back's availability. Gli Azzurri, though, are not the only club interested in signing him.

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have also emerged as options for Bailly this summer. However, the 28-year-old 'prefers' joining Napoli over the two Turkish giants, according to the aforementioned source.

The Area Napoli journalist has claimed that 'contacts' are ongoing to facilitate a move to Naples for Bailly. Luciano Spalletti's side could sign the defender on an initial loan deal with an option to buy, as per the report.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United are prepared to sanction a move for Bailly this summer. It is also unclear whether an initial loan deal is acceptable for them should they allow him to leave.

Bailly, though, is not the only player on Napoli's shortlist to replace Chelsea-bound Koulibaly. Paris Saint-Germain's Abdou Diallo and Fenerbahce's Kim Min-jae have also been linked with the Italian club.

How has Bailly fared for Manchester United?

The Red Devils signed Bailly from La Liga club Villarreal for £30 million in the summer of 2016. The Ivorian has since been a regular for the side, but has struggled with injuries.

Bailly has made 113 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United so far. He has helped the Old Trafford outfit win the EFL Cup and the UEFA Europa League, while contributing to two goals in total.

The centre-back has two more years remaining on his contract with the Premier League giants. However, he could be on his way out of the club this summer.

