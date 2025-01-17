Manchester United suffer blow as key target joins Serie A giants

Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani is all set to join Juventus, manager Thiago Motta has confirmed. The news will be a big blow to the Red Devils, who were hot on his heels for a while.

Kolo Muani has been a peripheral figure for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) first this season, managing just two goals and one assist from 14 games. He has registered just two starts under Luis Enrique, who is apparently all set to welcome Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to his roster.

The Georgian's proposed arrival from Napoli has raised doubts over Kolo Muani's future. Manchester United are eyeing the player with interest as they look to add more bite to their attack.

However, speaking recently, as cited by Football Italia, Motta stated that the Frenchman could feature in Juventus' upcoming game against AC Milan this weekend.

“I am very happy with Randal. Now we’re just waiting for the paperwork. As long as everything is okay, he will be in the game,” said Motta.

It is believed that Kolo Muani will join the Bianconeri on a straight loan deal, without an option to make the move permanent. The Serie A giants will cover the player's entire wages during his stay.

The Frenchman is already in Turin, has reportedly completed his medicals, and is now awaiting the final documents. The report will be a huge setback for Manchester United, who are looking to add more bite to their attack this month.

When are Manchester United next in action?

Manchester United return to action on Sunday, January 19, when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the Premier League. The Red Devils arrive at the game on the back of a stunning 3-1 win over Southampton in the league on Thursday, January 16.

Despite the win, Ruben Amorim won't be too happy with the team's performance. The Red Devils toiled to break down the Saints, who sit bottom of the league table, and were set for another defeat before Amad Diallo scored a late hat-trick.

Scoring goals remains a problem for Manchester United, who are apparently looking to offload Marcus Rashford this month. The Englishman has struggled to impress of late and has just seven goals in 24 games this season.

Alejandro Garnacho hasn't lived up to expectations either, and remains linked with an exit as well. Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea have their eyes on the 20-year-old.

