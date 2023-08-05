Manchester United target agrees terms to join PSG - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have agreed on personal terms with Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani ahead of a potential move.

Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that Kolo Muani has agreed terms with the Parisians and wants to join the Ligue 1 champions. The French striker has informed his current club Eintracht Frankfurt of his intentions.

However, the sticking point is Frankfurt's valuation of the 24-year-old which is said to be €100 million. The player's camp reckons this is unrealistic and it remains to be seen if PSG will be willing to meet this fee.

Kolo Muani has quickly become one of French football's most impressive forwards. He was in superb form for Die Adler last season, bagging 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 games across competitions.

PSG are continuing to make moves in the transfer window after closing in on the signing of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos. It appears that two of Europe's brightest frontmen could be lining up together at the Parc des Princes.

However, it also places major doubt over Mbappe's future with the Ligue 1 champions as he has been put up for sale. He has refused to extend his contract with Luis Enrique's side and the Parisians have decided to sell ahead of next year when he will become a free agent.

Kolo Muani could have been heading to the Premier League this summer as Manchester United have also been keeping tabs. They reportedly viewed the Frenchman as an alternative to Rasmus Hojlund.

However, Erik ten Hag's side have since managed to secure the signing of Hojlund from Atalanta. It appears that they are no longer focused on Kolo Muani and will instead look at improving their midfield.

Manchester United earmarked PSG-bound Goncalo Ramos as an alternative to Rasmus Hojlund

Goncalo Ramos was on Manchester United's radar.

Manchester United and PSG have been in a tussle for some of Europe's brightest upcoming strikers. It appears that both had placed Hojlund at the top of their wishlists this summer but it was the Red Devils who prevailed.

The Parisians came into the picture when Ten Hag's side were struggling to come to an agreement with Atalanta. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted that the only chance of Hojlund joining the Parisians was if his move to Old Trafford collapsed.

This didn't happen and Hojlund has signed a five-year deal with Manchester United ahead of an announcement by the club. PSG have switched their focus to Ramos and Kolo Muani now.

Romano also claims that Ramos was a backup option to Hojlund in the Red Devils' transfer shortlist. The Benfica frontman was in fine form last season, scoring 27 goals in 47 matches across competitions.

It might surprise fans that United prioritized Hojlund over Ramos as the latter has a better goalscoring output. The Danish striker instead managed 10 goals in 34 games across competitions for Atalanta last season.

Yet, it's Hojlund's playing style that seems to suit Ten Hag's philosophy best out of the duo. He is a tall forward that boasts pace and agile movement while he is very comfortable in possession.