"Many clubs are keen on signing him" - Fabrizio Romano provides transfer update on 29-year-old Chelsea star's future

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that several clubs are keeping an eye on Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech and are open to signing him as and when the opportunity arises.

Ziyech has been linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge for several months now, and the arrival of attackers Joao Felix (on loan), Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke could help him seal an exit.

Romano took to social media to give an update on the 29-year-old's situation. He said:

"Chelsea will discuss the bids for Hakim Ziyech, as expected — many clubs are keen on signing him in the final days of the transfer window. Premier League and foreign clubs are exploring conditions of the deal."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Premier League and foreign clubs are exploring conditions of the deal. Chelsea will discuss the bids for Hakim Ziyech, as expected — many clubs are keen on signing him in the final days of the transfer window.Premier League and foreign clubs are exploring conditions of the deal. Chelsea will discuss the bids for Hakim Ziyech, as expected — many clubs are keen on signing him in the final days of the transfer window. 🚨🔵 #CFCPremier League and foreign clubs are exploring conditions of the deal. https://t.co/TS5UHIqvB3

Ziyech is contracted to Chelsea until 2025 and the Moroccan, who was once out-of-favour at the club, has recently begun featuring in Graham Potter's team — starting the last two matches against Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

The player has refused to comment on the situation, though he did not rule out a transfer. While in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ziyech, when asked about his future, had said (via Metro):

"It's hard to say, difficult to say. We don't know what will happen in the winter. It's football, so it's difficult to say."

It was recently reported that he was a surprise loan target for Premier League strugglers Everton. Another club who are said to be interested in signing Ziyech are AS Roma. The Serie A club have reportedly touched base with his agent over a potential move.

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz linked with a move to Bayern Munich

Hakim Ziyech isn't the only Chelsea attacker linked with a move away from the club. German international Kai Havertz is said to have caught the attention of Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga giants reportedly enquired about the possibility of signing Havertz from Chelsea, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieir.

With Graham Potter's team having too many attacking options, the club could soon part ways with some of them, and Havertz could use the opportunity to return to his homeland.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Kai Havertz has committed 𝗗𝗢𝗨𝗕𝗟𝗘 the amount of fouls (34) than he has shots on target in the Premier League this season (17)



Only Ryan Yates (37) has committed more fouls Kai Havertz has committed 𝗗𝗢𝗨𝗕𝗟𝗘 the amount of fouls (34) than he has shots on target in the Premier League this season (17)Only Ryan Yates (37) has committed more fouls 😣 Kai Havertz has committed 𝗗𝗢𝗨𝗕𝗟𝗘 the amount of fouls (34) than he has shots on target in the Premier League this season (17)😡 Only Ryan Yates (37) has committed more fouls https://t.co/tQB64aJyxH

Havertz moved to London from Bayern Leverkusen in the summer of 2020 for an initial fee of €80 million. He has, however, failed to live up to his price tag. He has made 120 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring 29 goals and providing 15 assists.

Poll : 0 votes