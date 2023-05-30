Mauricio Pochettino does not want 23-year-old star in his Chelsea squad next season - Reports

Chelsea's new manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly doesn't want loanee Joao Felix in his squad next season.

Felix has spent the second half of the season on loan at Stamford Bridge from Atletico Madrid. There has been speculation over his future with the Blues potentially looking to make his loan move permanent this summer.

However, Marca reports that Pochettino has told the Chelsea hierarchy in negotiations that he doesn't want the Portuguese attacker. The Argentine coach seemingly doesn't feel Felix impressed enough in west London since January.

Felix featured 20 times across competitions for the Blues, scoring four goals. However, he lost his place in the starting lineup under caretaker manager Frank Lampard. He started the last two games of the season on the substitutes bench.

The Portuguese forward signed a new deal with Atleti in January before heading to Chelsea. His contract at the Wanda Metropolitano now expires in 2027 with the La Liga side protecting their asset.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo has confirmed that Felix will not be joining Pochettino's side permanently. He stated (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We have been informed that Poch does not count with João Félix for Chelsea. He will return here, we’ll see… we’ve nothing planned."

Felix had made it clear that he wanted to stay at Stamford Bridge. He said when asked about his future:

“I don’t know yet on my future, but these four/five months I love it. I would really like to be here."

Felix joined Colchoneros from Benfica in 2019 for €127.2 million. He was regarded as one of Europe's most exciting youngsters at the time but has struggled under Simeone. He has made 131 appearances for Atleti, scoring 34 goals and providing 18 assists.

Crystal Palace interested in signing Chelsea's Lewis Hall on loan

Lewis Hall could be heading to Palace on loan.

Lewis Hall was a minor positive in a season to forget for Chelsea. The 18-year-old English left-back enjoyed a breakout season at Stamford Bridge. He made 11 appearances for the senior team and impressed, particularly against Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Daily Mail reports that Hall is on Crystal Palace's radar with the Eagles interested in signing him on loan. The south London outfit had success when signing Conor Gallagher on loan during the 2021-22 campaign.

Hall would provide competition for Tyrick Mitchell who is Palace's only recognized left-back. Chelsea may be enticed to allow the teenager to head out on loan for more game time. It remains to be seen whether Pochettino will be looking to make any signings in the position.

The Blues currently possess Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella as their left-back options. Hall is admired at Stamford Bridge but it is thought that a loan move could help aid his development.

