Mbappe involved in negotiations as PSG look to hijack Real Madrid's deal for 22-year-old: Reports

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly involved in negotiations to bring Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with Real Madrid interested.

Tchouaméni is widely regarded as one of the most promising young midfielders in European football. The 22-year-old made 50 appearances across the campaign in the 2021-22 season.

According to L'Equipe (as quoted by AS), Los Blancos are close to agreeing a deal with the French international, who Monaco want €80 million for.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Price will be way more than €50m, still to be negotiated - Real Madrid plans have changed after Mbappé’s refusal. Aurélien Tchouaméni has already communicated to his teammates the intention to join Real Madrid, as per @JulienMaynard . He dreams of Real.Price will be way more than €50m, still to be negotiated - Real Madrid plans have changed after Mbappé’s refusal. Aurélien Tchouaméni has already communicated to his teammates the intention to join Real Madrid, as per @JulienMaynard. He dreams of Real. ⚪️⭐️ #RealMadridPrice will be way more than €50m, still to be negotiated - Real Madrid plans have changed after Mbappé’s refusal. https://t.co/YrWyK3bwcG

However, according to Le Parisien (again quoted by AS), PSG's incoming sporting director Luis Campos is doing everything possible to bring Tchouaméni to the Parc Des Princes. Mbappe is also attempting to convince his France teammate.

The report also claims that the Parisiens are at a disadvantage at signing the midfielder from their Ligue 1 rivals. Real Madrid and Liverpool are ahead of them in the pecking order.

GOAL have also claimed that Chelsea are in the hunt for Tchouaméni. However, the Blues are unable to negotiate any transfers until their takeover is complete.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Aurélien Tchouaméni's is PSG's TOP transfer target for the summer window.



They will do everything they can to sign the Frenchman ahead of Real Madrid.



(Source: Le Parisien) Aurélien Tchouaméni's is PSG's TOP transfer target for the summer window.They will do everything they can to sign the Frenchman ahead of Real Madrid.(Source: Le Parisien) 🚨 Aurélien Tchouaméni's is PSG's TOP transfer target for the summer window.They will do everything they can to sign the Frenchman ahead of Real Madrid.(Source: Le Parisien) https://t.co/RV5SGBuz5s

Kylian Mbappe claims that he spoke to Liverpool before signing PSG extension

The French forward stunned the football world by signing a three-year extension at PSG and in-turn rejecting a move to Real Madrid. Marca have reported that Mbappe will now be paid €50 million a year, as well a signing on fee of €180 million.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the 23-year-old also claimed that he spoke to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool but the negotiations did not go far.

Mbappe claimed:

“We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit. I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her! It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club.”

Despite the public fallout between the superstar forward and Real Madrid, Mbappe has insisted that he may still consider a move to the Bernabeu in the future. The 2018 World Cup winner added:

“Everybody knows I wanted to leave for Real Madrid last year and I think it was a good choice to leave last year. But now it’s different because I was a free agent."

He added:

“I was a free agent and it was important to give back to my country. If I had left I would have left as a great player but there is a sentimental part. I don’t think my chapter is closed. Things were not over for me at PSG."

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



But Kylian Mbappe never saw fit to force the issue with PSG, who convinced him to pen fresh terms last week.



🎙 pod.fo/e/12534d Real Madrid are seen as the pinnacle of club football for many players, who will do almost anything to play for them.But Kylian Mbappe never saw fit to force the issue with PSG, who convinced him to pen fresh terms last week. Real Madrid are seen as the pinnacle of club football for many players, who will do almost anything to play for them.But Kylian Mbappe never saw fit to force the issue with PSG, who convinced him to pen fresh terms last week.🎙 pod.fo/e/12534d https://t.co/BRcJWXAIM1

Edited by Aditya Singh