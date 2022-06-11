Monaco favorites to sign 27-year-old Liverpool star as Jurgen Klopp sanctions departure: Reports

AS Monaco are leading the race to sign Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino this summer, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Reds signed Minamino from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg for around £7.25 million in January 2020. He has since made 55 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring 14 and assisting three goals in the process.

There are serious doubts about his future at Anfield ahead of the 2022-23 season. Fulham, Leeds United and Southampton have been credited with an interest in signing the Japan international this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have also enquired about the possibility of signing Minamino, according to the aforementioned source. However, Ligue 1 club Monaco are the favorites to land him as things stand.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sanctioned a move for the 27-year-old attacker, as per the report. The Reds, though, will look to make a significant profit from his sale ahead of the new campaign.

The Merseyside-based club have slapped a £17 million price tag on the former Red Bull Salzburg star. Receiving such a fee would see them make around £10 million profit from his transfer.

With several clubs interested in Minamino, Liverpool will be positive of having their valuation of the player met. The attacker helped the club to EFL and FA Cup glory in the recently-concluded season, scoring seven goals across the two competitions, but appears to be on his way out of Anfield.

Klopp's side are bracing for major changes in attack ahead of the 2022-23 season. The club have already confirmed that Divock Origi will be leaving when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Sadio Mane is the subject of serious interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. The Reds have rejected two bids from the Bavarians, but expect them to meet their £40 million valuation soon.

Liverpool closing in on Darwin Nunez signing

While Minamino and Mane are expected to join Origi on the way out, the Reds are lining up a big-money addition to their attack. They have reached a verbal agreement with Portuguese giants Benfica over the transfer of 22-year-old forward Darwin Nunez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Nunez will cost Klopp's side a sum of €80 million, plus another €20 million in add-ons. The Anfield outfit have also reached an agreement with the Uruguay international over a five-year deal.

