Napoli star decides to join Manchester United: Reports

Napoli defender Kim Min-jae has reportedly decided to join Manchester United in the summer.

According to Naples newspaper Il Mattino, intermediaries have convinced the South Korean to join the Red Devils. All that is left to thrash out are the details of a deal as Erik ten Hag looks set to make his first summer signing.

Kim, 26, has been heralded as one of the best defenders in Serie A this season and he has been vital for Luciano Spalletti's side. He has featured 43 times across competitions, helping his side keep 20 clean sheets. The center-back also has chipped in with four-goal contributions.

The South Korean is accomplished at defending in one-on-one situations and boasts power and speed despite his 6"3 frame. He is comfortable using either foot when defending and has enjoyed a brilliant campaign. Kim was signed as Kalidou Koulibaly's replacement, arriving from Fenerbahce last summer for €18.5 million.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Napoli are willing to listen to offers of around €60 million (£53.3 million) for Kim. He has two years left on his contract at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Manchester United's interest in Kim stems from Ten Hag's eagerness to continue the rebuild of his side. The Red Devils are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window regarding both ins and outs.

There is uncertainty over the future of Harry Maguire amid his lack of game time under Ten Hag. Reports have claimed throughout the campaign that his future lies away from Old Trafford.

Alexis Mac Allister wants to join a Champions League club amid Manchester United and Liverpool's interest

Alexis Mac Allister wants to play Champions League football.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is likely to leave the Amex at the end of the season. The Argentine has been in superb form, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in 36 games across competitions.

However, as his stock continues to rise, so too does interest in his services. Manchester United and Liverpool are keeping tabs and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted he could move on in the summer.

It was believed that the Merseysiders were favorites for his signature but that might no longer be the case. The Athletic reports that Mac Allister's next move will ideally be to a Champions League club. Ten Hag's side sit fourth, four points above the fifth-placed Liverpool.

Hence, Mac Allister may opt to join Manchester United to play in Europe's elite club competition. He is valued by Transfermarkt at €42 million.

