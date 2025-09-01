Newcastle keen to sign Chelsea man as a potential Alexander Isak replacement: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson this summer. They are looking to replace Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.
Liverpool are reportedly set to sign Alexander Isak for a British record fee of £130 million from Newcastle. Moreover, the Magpies also lost Callum Wilson as a free agent this summer before he joined West Ham United. Hence, they are looking to sign another striker, having already brought in Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart.
As per TBR Football journalist Graeme Bailey, Newcastle are in talks with Nicolas Jackson for a potential transfer, as he reported:
“We can now confirm that Jackson – who saw a loan move to Bayern Munich called off at the weekend – is someone the club have talked about."
Newcastle are also monitoring Victor Boniface and Randal Kolo Muani as potential alternatives.
Meanwhile, Jackson was set to join Bayern Munich on loan this summer, and he also arrived in Munich to complete his move. However, an injury to Liam Delap on Saturday led to Chelsea backing out of the transfer and calling the striker back.
They are still open to potentially letting him leave on a permanent transfer on Deadline Day. Newcastle are interested in the Senegalese striker, who has registered 30 goals and 12 assists in 81 games for the west London side.
Graeme Bailey on Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson's move to Bayern breaking down
Nicolas Jackson hasn't featured for the Blues this season amidst his potential exit. He was set to join Bayern on a loan move with an option to buy. However, he was recalled following an injury to Liam Delap.
As per journalist Graeme Bailey, Jackson and his agents were displeased with the Premier League giants. They also stayed in Germany overnight, hoping they could push through with the transfer. Bailey reported:
“Nicolas Jackson is not happy at all, I am being told – he still hopes it could happen, but he has been forced to come home. Chelsea think they have to do this, they had agreed a deal with an option – they were happy with their deal as it was worth £70m if Bayern went through with it."
“However, Liam Delap could be out until November, and Chelsea want two first-team players in every position. This is hugely unfortunate, but CFC feel it is the sensible choice. Jackson and his people have been busy on the phone to Chelsea, almost begging them to let it happen – but Chelsea have been firm – he has had to return to London."
Jackson joined the west London side from Villarreal in the summer of 2023. He helped them win the UEFA Europa Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup last season.