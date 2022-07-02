Newcastle United ‘seriously considering’ bid to sign Chelsea forward monitored by 4 other clubs: Reports

Newcastle United are weighing in on a move for Chelsea forward Armando Broja, who is also a top target for West Ham United, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Broja enjoyed a successful loan spell at Southampton during the 2021-22 season. The 20-year-old scored nine goals and provided one assist from 38 appearances across all competitions for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

The Albania international is now set to return to Chelsea for training ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. There have been suggestions that the Blues could promote the forward to potentially replace Romelu Lukaku, who has returned to Inter Milan on loan.

Broja's performances for Southampton have also seen him attract significant transfer interest this summer. West Ham have reportedly made the striker their primary target this transfer window.

It has now emerged that Newcastle are also keen on acquiring the youngster's services. The Magpies are 'seriously considering' making a bid for the former Vitesse loan star, according to the aforementioned source.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Newcastle are seriously considering a bid for Armando Broja. He remains a top West Ham target. Ajax have enquired, too, & Napoli have a long-standing interest. #LCFC also monitoring situation. Chelsea's plan with Broja hasn't changed. Thomas Tuchel wants to assess in pre-season. Newcastle are seriously considering a bid for Armando Broja. He remains a top West Ham target. Ajax have enquired, too, & Napoli have a long-standing interest. #LCFC also monitoring situation. Chelsea's plan with Broja hasn't changed. Thomas Tuchel wants to assess in pre-season.

It remains to be seen how much money they are prepared to fork out for Broja. It is also unclear how much Chelsea will demand for the Albanian's sale during this transfer window.

Newcastle are only one of five clubs credited with an interest in the forward this summer. Premier League rivals Leicester City are also keeping tabs on the player's situation, as per the report.

Apart from the Premier League trio, Broja has also made his way onto the transfer wishlist of clubs abroad. Ajax have reportedly enquired about signing him, while Napoli are long-term admirers of the player.

Meanwhile, there have been suggestions that Chelsea are prepared to offer Broja and Ross Barkley to West Ham in an attempt to sign Declan Rice. However, the Hammers are not willing to entertain such a deal, as per Jacobs.

Could Newcastle view Chelsea's Broja as Hugo Ekitike alternative?

The Magpies are keen to strengthen their options in attack during the ongoing transfer window. They have thus identified Stade Reims forward Hugo Etikite as a potential recruit this summer.

Newcastle have been working on a deal to sign the 20-year-old from the Ligue 1 club for a while now. While they have agreed a fee with Reims, they have struggled to strike a deal with the player, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Eddie Howe's side could this view Broja as an alternative to Etikite.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far