PSG approach Premier League side to sign 26-year-old England midfielder - Reports

French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have made an approach for in-demand England midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

According to reports from The Mirror, the Parisian club have contacted Leeds United regarding the valuation of the 26-year-old.

As per PSGTalk, newly-appointed PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos has identified midfield as the area needing reinforcements.

Get Football France News claims that the French champions have already struck a deal with FC Porto for the signature of promising midfielder Vitinha.

However, PSGTalk claims that Campos wants more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Phillips has been eyed as a target.

Kalvin Phillips is a player in demand at the moment with Manchester City also strongly linked with his services, as per Fabrizio Romano.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool, Manchester United and West Ham United are also huge admirers of the 26-year-old.

Paris Saint-Germain boast plenty of depth in the middle of the park but they have largely underperformed in that area.

Georginio Wijnaldum has been a disaster since moving to the Parc des Princes from Liverpool and has been voted the Ligue 1 'Flop Signing of the Year'.

The only midfielder to have consistently delivered for them is Italian playmaker Marco Verratti.

Kalvin Phillips missed the majority of the 2021-22 season with injury problems as Leeds United narrowly survived relegation.

The Manchester City target played just 20 Premier League games last time out and produced one assist in the process.

Kalvin Phillips could prove to be a great signing for PSG

Kalvin Phillips' signature will definitely be a strongly contested one and at the moment, Manchester City look to be in the driving seat.

However, PSG would also be a very attractive proposition for the midfielder if he is open towards a move abroad.

A move to the Parc des Princes would offer him a solid chance to win league titles and guarantee Champions League football.

The 26-year-old can play either as a number six or as a number eight and can also slot in into the heart of the defence if needed.

He could be an upgrade on the likes of Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereira and Leonardo Paredes in the number six role.

Even though the midfielder is expected to cost a lot, he will massively strengthen the French side in the middle of the park.

