PSG ‘offering more money’ than Juventus in race to sign Manchester United superstar: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are offering Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba a more lucrative deal compared to Italian giants Juventus.

As per The Telegraph, Juventus have already made an offer with a view to bringing their former midfielder back.

Reports suggest that the Old Lady are willing to offer the World Cup-winning French midfielder a three-year deal worth around £10 million a season.

However, The Telegraph reports that PSG are ready to challenge Juventus for the signature of the Manchester United midfielder.

The French capital club are reportedly ready to offer the 29-year-old a better financial package compared to that of Juventus.

The Telegraph has insisted that Real Madrid could also renew their long-term interest in Pogba after missing out on Kylian Mbappe.

PSG gave Real Madrid a hammer blow on Saturday by tying down their priority target Mbappe to a new deal.

The Telegraph claims that Real Madrid could make a late push for Pogba, having missed out on Mbappe as well as Erling Haaland.

Manchester United will finish their horrendous season with a trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Pogba is not expected to play a part following the calf injury he suffered last month.

It means that the French midfield maestro could have effectively played his last game in a Manchester United shirt.

It is fair to say that his second stint at Old Trafford has been pretty much a disaster as he has failed to live up to his massive £89 million price-tag.

It would be a massive financial loss for the Red Devils to see their record signing leave on a free transfer, but it could be the best deal for both parties.

Pogba could reignite his career at another club while Manchester United could finally find their new midfield lynchpin.

PSG, Juventus or Real Madrid- which will be the best move for the Manchester United midfielder?

Despite his undisputed talent, Pogba never quite managed to showcase his magic at Old Trafford due to various reasons.

The Frenchman needs to make the right decision if he has to live up to his true potential at club level.

Juventus seems like the ideal destination for the 29-year-old. He made his name at the Turin club and is loved by the fans.

Also, Juventus manager Max Allegri knows how to get the most out of the Frenchman, and this move could go a long way in reigniting Pogba's career.

