Neymar pushing hard for PSG to sign Barcelona flop - Reports

Neymar is pushing hard for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to sign Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

Having already signed Daniel Alves and Ferran Torres, Barcelona are said to be edging closer to signing Alvaro Morata. However, the Blaugrana have to move a few players out to be able to register new arrivals, with Coutinho among those placed on the transfer list.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ Xavi: “I have not spoken with Coutinho about his future, we will see. It is clear that to have new signings there must be exits, we are trying to register Ferran Torres & also Alves, which seems like it could be today” #Transfers Xavi: “I have not spoken with Coutinho about his future, we will see. It is clear that to have new signings there must be exits, we are trying to register Ferran Torres & also Alves, which seems like it could be today” #Transfers 🇧🇷

While Barcelona are prepared to sell Coutinho this month, Neymar wants PSG to sign his Brazil teammate. According to the report, the former Blaugrana superstar and Marquinhos would be delighted to reunite with the attacker in France.

Kylian Mbappe is tipped to leave PSG at the end of his contract with PSG. This could lead to an opportunity for Coutinho to become a regular starter in Mauricio Pochettino's side alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi.

However, Pochettino has to give his approval to PSG to acquire Coutinho's services from Barcelona. The Parisians' plans for the Argentinean tactician could also have a bearing on their potential pursuit of the attacker, according to the report.

Coutinho has a contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2023. However, the former Liverpool star is not a part of Xavi's plans for the season or the future. Coutinho realizes the need to leave Camp Nou to keep his chances of earning a place in Brazil's squad for this year's World Cup alive.

Neymar to offer Coutinho escape route from Barcelona?

Finding a club for the 29-year-old attacker has proven to be tricky so far, with several suitors reportedly put off by his wages. Coutinho's Brazil teammate Neymar is keen to offer him an escape route from Barcelona.

However, it remains to be seen if the PSG hierarchy are prepared to pursue a move for the former Inter Milan star.

A host of clubs, including Premier League sides Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, have also been credited with an interest in Coutinho this month. Barcelona, though, are yet to receive an offer for him, according to reports. There have been suggestions that Coutinho is even willing to return to Brazil

