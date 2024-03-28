Pep Guardiola keen on signing €115 million-rated star as he seeks to improve Manchester City midfield - Reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen on signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian number six has impressed ever since arriving in the Premier League from Lyon in January 2022 for a reported €42.10 million. He's made 97 appearances for the Magpies, bagging 13 goals and assists each from a deep-lying midfield role.

According to fichajes.net, a deal for the 26-year-old would cost over €100 million. Despite the high price, Newcastle United will look to retain Guimaraes' services, pushing teams to meet the player's €115 million release clause (via PSG Talk).

Guimaraes is contracted with his current employers till 2028 and is a key part of the team's setup. Although a move to the Etihad may be tempting given Manchester City's success of late, the Brazilian would probably have to play second fiddle to Rodri in that position.

Without guaranteed minutes, joining the Premier League and European champions may seem a risky step. Regardless, a move for the midfielder will not be straightforward, with several other European sides also seemingly interested in him.

The aforementioned report also claims that the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Chelsea have looked at the possibility of signing the Newcastle United man. Guimaraes has made 40 appearances across competitions this season, bagging three goals and seven assists.

Despite his contributions, the Magpies are 10th in the league and are certainly not going to repeat last year's top-four finish. This could cause the talented midfielder to evaluate his options.

John Stones to miss Manchester City's clash against title rivals Arsenal - Reports

John Stones

Manchester City defender John Stones is reportedly in doubt for his team's Premier League clash against title rivals Arsenal on Sunday (March 31). The Cityzens are only a point behind the league-leading Gunners and will look to leapfrog the north London team this weekend.

Stones picked up a muscle injury while representing his country in a friendly against Belgium on Tuesday (2-2, March 26).

Stones lasted just 10 minutes against Belgium and was replaced by Liverpool defender Joe Gomez. According to the Daily Star, the centre-half is struggling to regain full fitness before Arsenal arrive in Manchester (via Metro).

This season, the 29-year-old has made 22 appearances across competitions for Manchester City, bagging a goal and an assist. He's already missed 12 matches for club and country this campaign due to an earlier hip issue.