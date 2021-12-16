Pep Guardiola tells Joan Laporta that he's ready to buy Barcelona defender in January: Reports

Manchester City are interested in signing Barcelona star Sergino Dest. Manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly informed Blaugrana president Joan Laporta that he is ready to sign the defender, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

Barcelona signed Sergino Dest from Dutch giants Ajax for a fee in the region of €25m last year. The move, though, has not gone according to plan for both the player and the club. Dest used to be a regular under former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman. However, the 21-year-old appears to have fallen down the pecking order following Xavi's arrival at the club last month.

There have been suggestions that Sergino Dest is not a part of Xavi's plans for this season or the future. Barcelona are said to be prepared to sell the defender in the winter transfer window for the same reason.

While Sergino Dest's Barcelona future remains in the air, Manchester City could be an option for him. Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for Dest recently but Manchester City are reportedly the favourites for him.

The Citizens are keen to sign a new right-back to provide competition for Kyle Walker, with Joao Cancelo moving to left-back. Barcelona are said to be open to the idea of selling Sergino Dest in the upcoming transfer window. Joan Laporta, though, is hopeful of recouping the €25m the Catalans spent on his signature last year.

Dest is likely to be open to joining Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The United States international will reportedly be excited about the prospect of playing in the Champions League and working with the legendary manager.

It remains to be seen if Manchester City will step up their interest in Dest in January. Apart from the Citizens, AS Roma have also been linked with a move for the full-back.

Barcelona could raid Pep Guardiola's Manchester City

While Pep Guardiola's side are said to be interested in Sergino Dest, Barcelona could raid Manchester City. The Catalans have been credited with an interest in Citizens star Ferran Torres.

Xavi is keen to strengthen his options in attack in the winter transfer window and has identified Ferran Torres as a potential recruit. The Spain international is also open to the idea of joining Barcelona.

According to reports, Pep Guardiola will not stand in Ferran Torres' way if Barcelona can reach an agreement with Manchester City. However, it remains to be seen if the Blaugrana can afford the 21-year-old's transfer fees.

