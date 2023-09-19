PL club 'laughed off' Manchester United's £50m offer for 18-year-old star this summer - Reports

Manchester United reportedly had a £50 million offer for Brighton & Hove Albion wonderkid Evan Ferguson swiftly turned down.

ESPN's Rob Dawson claims Brighton 'laughed off' the Red Devils' offer for the in-form Republic of Ireland international. Erik ten Hag's side were on the lookout for a new center-forward this summer and it appears they set their sights on Ferguson.

The Brighton forward has enjoyed a meteoric rise at the Amex. He bagged 10 goals and three assists in 25 games across competitions last season. He has followed that up with four goals in five games at the start of the new campaign.

Manchester United instead turned to Rasmus Hojlund with the Danish striker arriving at Old Trafford from Serie A side Atalanta for £72 million. He managed 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions last season.

The offer tabled by the Red Devils for the Seagulls' teenager is laughable given the fees paid by clubs for talent this past summer. Brighton secured a British transfer record £115 million fee from Chelsea for Moises Caicedo.

Roberto De Zerbi's side regards Ferguson as one of their most important players and one of the most exciting talents in Europe. He was lauded by his manager after bagging his first hat-trick for Brighton in a 3-1 win against Newcastle United (via Sky Sports):

“Ferguson can become one of the best, the top scorer in Europe...He can become big, big, big."

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will go back in for Ferguson given they signed Hojlund. They are both similar ages and Ten Hag often prefers just one frontman to lead the line.

If they do reignite their interest in the Irish striker they could face hefty competition from Premier League rivals. Reports claim that Arsenal and Manchester City are both interested in the teenager.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana responds to claims he was only bought for his ball-playing abilities

Andre Onana has endured a shaky start to his Manchester United career.

Andre Onana made the switch to Old Trafford this past summer, reunited with his former Ajax manager Ten Hag. The Cameroonian joined Manchester United from Serie A giants Inter Milan for £47.2 million.

The 27-year-old has replaced United legend David de Gea after the club allowed his contract to expire. Many expected his adaption to be easy given he's played under Ten Hag and knows the style of football he likes to play.

However, Onana has endured a difficult spell thus far with the Red Devils, conceding 10 goals in five games. He's been more comfortable than De Gea with the ball at his feet but many have questioned his shot-stopping abilities.

Despite this, the Cameroon international insists he hasn't been signed by Manchester United because of his ball-playing abilities. He said (via The Daily Mail):

"I don’t think I’m here because I'm good with my feet. First I have to save the goals, that’s why I’m here."

The former Inter shot-stopper acknowledged that if his calmness in possession is required he's more than willing to help out:

"The most important is the team, we are here to win. If the team needs me with my feet, I will be good with my feet. but it depends on the situation, a high block or a low block."

Onana has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or after a superb past season with Inter. He kept 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions, playing a key role in the Nerazzurri's Coppa Italia triumph and journey to the UEFA Champions League final.