Premier League club braced for Manchester United offer for Premier League goalkeeper - Reports

Aston Villa are reportedly preparing to receive a bid from Manchester United for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Football Insider reports that Villa are braced for a potential offer from the Red Devils for their Argentine shot-stopper. Erik ten Hag's side are weighing up candidates to replace David de Gea as uncertainty grows over the Spaniard's future.

De Gea had agreed terms on a new deal, with his current contract expiring on June 30. However, Ten Hag reportedly performed a U-turn regarding handing the club's longest-serving player a new deal. The Spaniard has not agreed terms on the fresh proposal from United and could now depart.

That has led to several goalkeepers being linked with replacing De Gea, and Martinez is the latest. The 30-year-old has enjoyed a superb 2022-23 season for the Villans and Argentina. He featured 37 times across competitions for Unai Emery's side, keeping 13 clean sheets.

However, it was at the 2022 FIFA World Cup that Martinez truly impressed. He kept three clean sheets in seven games and made a memorable save off Randal Kolo Muani in extra time in La Abiceleste's final win over France. He was named FIFA's Men's Goalkeeper of the Year.

It's reported that Martinez is admired by Manchester United's recruitment team, and they have watched his progress at Villa Park. They hold a concrete interest in the former Arsenal goalkeeper.

Villa value the Argentine shot-stopper at around £40 million. He arrived in east Midlands in 2020 from the Gunners for £20 million and has four years left in his contract.

Another day and yet another goalkeeper is being touted as De Gea's replacement. However, Inter Milan's Andre Onana appears to be in pole position, as Manchester United are reportedly lining up a bid for him.

Manchester United interested in Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa could be available this summer.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are prepared to sell Federico Chiesa this summer. The Italian winger is reportedly no longer an untouchable asset at the Allianz Stadium.

That has quickly seen several European suitors getting linked with the 25-year-old, including Manchester United. Ten Hag's side, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Villa are keeping tabs, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are admirers.

Chiesa scored four goals and provided six assists in 33 games across competitions last season. He could reportedly cost around £52 million, and United could do with more options on the wing.

Jadon Sancho has struggled at Old Trafford, while Antony has taken his time adapting to life in English football. Alejandro Garnacho, meanwhile, is just at the start of his career.

