PSG in 'advanced negotiations' to sign France international for more than €10 million: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing French defender Nordi Mukiele this summer. Mukiele has caught the attention of the French giants thanks to his impressive performances for RB Leipzig.

According to French publication L'Equipe, Christophe Galtier's side are in 'advanced negotiations' to sign the 24-year-old. The defender could cost more than €10 million.

PSG right-back Colin Dagba has joined Strasbourg on a season-long loan whilst Presnel Kimpembe has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks as per the Daily Mail.

The Blues have reportedly made a £40 million offer for the French centre-back. Les Parisiens will, therefore, look to sign multiple defenders this summer to bolster their back-line to potentially replace Dagba and Kimpembe.

Nordi Mukiele rose to prominence during his two seasons with Marseille. His performances caught the attention of Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig, who signed him for €16 million in 2018. He quickly became a prominent player for the club as his ability to play as a right-back and centre-back made him a massive asset.

The Frenchman has gone on to make 146 appearances in all competition for RB Leipzig. His consistent performances helped the club finish fourth in the Bundesliga and win the DFB Pokal last season.

Mukiele has just one year remaining on his contract with the German side. Leipzig could, therefore, be open to selling him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Colin Dagba's departure has left PSG short of right-back options and cover for Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi. Mukiele's ability to play as a centre-back could also make him the long-term replacement for Presnel Kimpembe.

PSG view Sevilla star as the ideal replacement for Presnel Kimpembe

Despite Nordi Mukiele's ability to play as a centre-back, PSG are likely to attempt to sign a world-class defender to replace Presnel Kimpembe if he leaves the club this summer.

According to The Sun, the French giants have entered the race to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The 23-year-old has quickly become one of the hottest properties in Europe since joining the club from Bordeaux in 2019. He helped the Spanish side win the 2019-20 Europa League in his debut campaign with the club.

Kounde's impressive defensive displays helped lead Sevilla to a third-place finish in La Liga last season. His speed, versatility, and tenacity make him the ideal replacement for Kimpembe at PSG.

