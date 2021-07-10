Can PSG win the Champions League with these new signings?

A month and a half into the transfer window, we have seen a lot of players change their allegiances. From United finally securing Jadon Sancho to City eyeing a double swoop for Kane and Grealish, clubs have not shied away from spending big in this pandemic-affected market.

But it has been PSG who have caught everyone’s attention with their summer business.

After tying up Georginio Wijnaldum as a free agent on a three-year deal, the Parisian giants went straight for some defensive reinforcements. The latest arrival in the capital of France, as reported hours ago, is none other than Sergio Ramos.

PSG had accidentally uploaded the news of his signing before unveiling him, which expectedly broke the internet. Nevertheless, his transfer was made official shortly after, with a contract signed until 2023.

Ramos to PSG: Short-sighted or smart?

The 35-year-old Spaniard has been at the heart of Real Madrid’s defense for 16 years. He played a pivotal role in their historic Champions League run, captaining his side to 4 competition wins in 5 years.

However, in a somewhat unceremonious fashion, Ramos was let go by Madrid, under the supervision of Florentino Perez, owing to contractual disputes. After 671 competitive appearances and 22 titles with Los Blancos, a tearful Sergio Ramos bid farewell to his club via a privately-attended conference.

Needless to say, Real’s loss would definitely be PSG’s gain as the World Cup winner is still very much capable of leading a defense. Even in an injury-riddled season, Ramos managed to make 1 tackle and 1.3 interceptions per game in La Liga. He even pitched in with 7 goal involvements, in spite of the limited game time.

Although PSG have a relatively decent roster in the centre-back department, only Marquinhos has been able to cement his position. With Diallo having a down season and Kehrer deployed on the right at times, 25-year-old Presnel Kimpembe is their only other seasoned central defender.

Therefore, it is safe to assume that the Spanish legend would be a welcome addition for the Parisians.

More PSG Transfer News

With the recent acquisition of Achraf Hakimi from Inter, it seems that Les Parisians have tied up another loose end. This transfer reportedly cost them €60m plus add-ons.

Since the departures of Dani Alves and Thomas Meunier, the only recognized right-back at Parc des Princes has been the inexperienced Colin Dagba, with Timo Kehrer filling in from time to time. The arrival of Hakimi would give Pochettino some much-needed depth in this full-back slot.

However, it would be interesting to see how the former Spurs boss would use his man, since Hakimi mainly played as a wing-back in his solitary year at Inter. Whether the talented Moroccan can solve PSG’s defensive woes on the right flank is up for debate, but he will surely be an asset to the attack, with his pin-point crosses and deadly pace.

Another big name that has been constantly linked with PSG is Gianluigi Donnarumma. The 22-year-old Italian prodigy, who is now a free agent after running down his contract at AC Milan, was on the radar of many top clubs. But it seems Donnarumma to PSG is as good as done, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

With 261 appearances already under his belt for both club and country, Donnarumma has a long and promising career ahead of him. He is currently on national duty at the Euros, starting in goal for a resurgent Italian side, as they look to win their first trophy since 2006.

Gianluigi Donnarumma to Paris Saint-Germain, here we go soon! Verbal agreement confirmed, lawyers at work in the last hours to prepare the contracts. He’s set to sign until June 2026. 🇫🇷🧤 #PSG



PSG are already working to plan for medicals in Italy NT camp in the next days. https://t.co/YsStZFmkvv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2021

Following an underwhelming first season, Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to reclaim the French title and get his hands on the elusive Champions League trophy for the first time.

Having decimated Barcelona in the Round of 16, and slithered their way past a Lewa-less Bayern, PSG were handed a comprehensive defeat by Guardiola's men in the UCL semi-final. A defensive masterclass by Ruben Dias and Mahrez's flair made sure of an all-English final.

This loss marked 9 seasons without European glory, under their cash-laden Qatari ownership.

But PSG fans do have reason to be hopeful this year. Neymar recently signed a new deal, extending his contract until 2025. Furthermore, Nasser Al-Khelaifi was brimming with confidence when he stated that PSG would "never sell" their talisman, Kylian Mbappe.

With three players already signed and one more transfer on the brink of completion, PSG will enter the 2021/22 season with a strengthened squad and hopes of winning silverware that suits their stature.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Rohit Mishra