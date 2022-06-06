PSG, Bayern Munich and Manchester City enter race to sign 25-year-old Barcelona star - Reports 

PSG, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

According to Barcauniversal, the 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the club despite being a regular starter for Xavi's side and reiterating his desire to stay at Camp Nou on multiple occasions. The Catalan giants are believed to be open to the prospect of selling the Dutchman due to their dire financial situation.

Manchester United are eager to sign the midfielder and are currently in talks with Barcelona over a potential transfer as per Mundo Deportivo. Erik ten Hag is eager to reunite with Frenkie de Jong at Old Trafford this summer.

The midfielder developed into one of the most promising young talents in Europe under the guidance of the 52-year-old during their time together at Ajax.

Barcelona are keen to recoup the majority of the €86 million they spent to sign him in 2019, whereas Manchester United believe they can sign him for €60 million. De Jong is, however, reluctant to join the Premier League giants as they failed to qualify for next season's Champions League.

PSG will be keen to put a disappointing 2021-22 campaign behind them by making some statement signings this summer. The French giants possess one of the best attackers and best defenders in world football.

Their lack of quality and strength in depth in midfield is seen as a major weakness and was one of the reasons for their downfall last season. The Ligue 1 champions will be keen to sign a top-quality midfielder this summer.

Bayern Munich recently announced that French midfielder Corentin Tolisso will leave the club after the expiration of his contract this summer. Frenkie de Jong's passing ability and ability to carry the ball forward from midfield makes him the ideal target for the Bundesliga champions.

Manchester City reportedly view Frenkie de Jong as a potential replacement for Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese maestro has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks. Pep Guardiola's side will be keen to sign an adequate replacement for him if he leaves this summer.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎖️| Exclusive: Frenkie de Jong doesnt want to leave Barcelona, but if he does, he prefers to go to a top club like PSG, Bayern Munich or Man City instead of Man United. #fcblive 🎖️| Exclusive: Frenkie de Jong doesnt want to leave Barcelona, but if he does, he prefers to go to a top club like PSG, Bayern Munich or Man City instead of Man United. @santiovalle 🚨🚨🎖️| Exclusive: Frenkie de Jong doesnt want to leave Barcelona, but if he does, he prefers to go to a top club like PSG, Bayern Munich or Man City instead of Man United. @santiovalle #fcblive

PSG are likely to provide stiff competition to Manchester United for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are seemingly in pole position to sign Frenkie de Jong as they have already begun talks with Barcelona for the midfielder. PSG could, however, provide stiff competition to the Red Devils for his signature due to their need for a top-quality midfielder.

As per Si.com, the French giants and Juventus have been linked with a move for Manchester United's Paul Pogba, who is set to become a free agent this summer.

The 29-year-old could prefer a return to Turin, where he would reunite with Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian tactician helped develop Pogba into one of the world's best central midfielders during their time together at Juventus between 2014 and 2016. PSG could therefore be forced to switch their focus to another top-quality midfielder.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | PSG have reportedly joined the race to sign Frenkie De Jong. | PSG have reportedly joined the race to sign Frenkie De Jong. @DailyMailUK 🚨🚨| PSG have reportedly joined the race to sign Frenkie De Jong. @DailyMailUK

Frenkie de Jong could prefer a move to the Parc des Princes and PSG would give him the opportunity to play in the Champions League and play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar.

