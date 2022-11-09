PSG begin initial talks to sign superstar attacker represented by Jorge Mendes: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in signing Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix, who is managed by Jorge Mendes, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Felix joined Atletico from Portuguese club Benfica for an astronomical sum of €127 million in 2019. He put pen to paper on a seven-year deal that would see him stay with the Spanish giants until 2026.

However, the attacker has seemingly fallen out of favor under Los Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone recently. He has not started a La Liga match for the club since their 2-1 loss to Real Madrid on 18th September.

There have been suggestions that Felix has fallen out with Simeone and is not happy with the lack of playing time at Atletico. He is thus said to be keen to secure a move away from the club next year.

PSG and Manchester United have recently been mooted as potential destinations for the Portugal international. He will hence not be short of options should he seek a transfer from Atletico.

The Parisians in particular are keeping tabs on Felix's situation due to Kylian Mbappe's future at the club. It appears they are now stepping up their interest in the 22-year-old attacker.

According to the aforementioned source, PSG are working with Felix's agent Mendes to facilitate the transfer. Initial negotiations over a potential deal are already underway, as per the report.

It now remains to be seen if Les Parisiens intend to pursue a deal in the January transfer window. It is also unclear what Felix's arrival would mean for Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes.

PSG currently boast a threatening attacking trio of Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar. They would thus have to move one of those players on to make way for Felix should they sign him next year.

Felix has a €350 million release clause in his contract with Atletico. However, the club would consider selling him for an offer of over €130 million, as per the report.

How has PSG target Felix fared for Atletico?

Felix had his breakthrough season with Portuguese club Benfica in 2018-19. He found the back of the net 20 times and provided 11 assists for his teammates in 43 matches across all competitions that campaign.

His performances for the Primeira Liga club saw him earn a transfer to Atletico at the end of the season. He has since gone on to make 128 appearances for Simeone's side.

Felix has scored 32 goals and registered 18 assists for Los Rojiblancos so far. He could now soon be on his way out of Wanda Metropolitano, with PSG keen to acquire his services.

