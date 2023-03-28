PSG boss Christophe Galtier faces uncertain future as 2 prominent names emerge as his potential replacement - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly mulling over manager Christopher Galtier's future. They have also identified two potential replacements for the Frenchman.

Galtier was appointed the Parisians manager ahead of the 2022-23 season after Mauricio Pochettino's sacking. His tenure started off well with the Ligue 1 giants firing on all cylinders. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar appeared to be clicking together, but it didn't last very long.

Following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, PSG's form has dipped. They have been eliminated from the Coupe de France and the UEFA Champions League at the Round of 16 stage. The Parisians lost to Olympique de Marseille in the Coupe de France and against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. PSG, though, have a seven-point advantage atop Ligue 1 over second-placed Marseille.

As per II Messaggero, the Ligue 1 holders are considering Roberto Mancini and Jose Mourinho as potential successors for Galtier. They have also had some meetings with the two managers. Mancini manages the Italian national team and won the 2020 European Championships. He has managed clubs like Inter Milan and Manchester City.

Mourinho, meanwhile, manages AS Roma. He won the UEFA Champions League with FC Porto and has also had successful spells with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea.

PSG's hierarchy will decide on Galtier's future after the end of the season. If he does get sacked, Mancini and Mourinho are strong contenders for the job.

PSG president on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has stressed that they would like to keep the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at the club beyond this season.

Messi's contract with the Parisians expires in the summer, and there has been speculation about a potential return to Barcelona for the Argentine. Mbappe's contract, meanwhile, expires in 2024, but he has also been linked with a move away, with Real Madrid interested.

Speaking about the duo, Al-Khelaifi told MARCA:

“We are lucky to have some of the best players in the world, who wanted to play for PSG despite receiving offers from other clubs. We are working to keep them going. We are going to analyse what we are doing and make sure we can continue with them; we want to do things accordingly. We are not going to make mistakes.”

Messi and Mbappe have combined for 49 goals and 25 assists for the Parisians this season.

