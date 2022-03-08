PSG and Chelsea interested in move to sign Manchester City star: Reports

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] ahead of the summer, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Mahrez has been in fine form for Premier League table-toppers Manchester City this season. He is the Citizens' top scorer across all competitions, having netted 21 goals from 33 matches. The Algerian also has seven assists to his name this term.

The 31-year-old, though, has his deal with Pep Guardiola's side running out at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. His contract situation at the Etihad Stadium has prompted top European clubs to keep tabs on him.

According to the aforementioned source, PSG have identified Mahrez as an ideal replacement for Angel Di Maria ahead of the summer. The Argentina international has his contract with the Ligue 1 giants expiring at the end of the season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG are considering signing Riyad Mahrez in the event of Angel Di Maria's departure.



Chelsea are also interested in the Algerian.



(Source: PSG are considering signing Riyad Mahrez in the event of Angel Di Maria's departure.Chelsea are also interested in the Algerian.(Source: @Santi_J_FM 🚨 PSG are considering signing Riyad Mahrez in the event of Angel Di Maria's departure. 🇦🇷Chelsea are also interested in the Algerian. 🇩🇿(Source: @Santi_J_FM) https://t.co/LHQ5Y584jK

The Parisians reportedly expressed an interest in signing Mahrez last year before signing Lionel Messi. They remain keen on the former Leicester City forward, whose contract situation at Manchester City could make the deal affordable.

European champions Chelsea are also in the mix for Mahrez, according to the report. Thomas Tuchel's side are looking to bolster their attack ahead of the 2022/23 season and are claimed to have identified the Algerian as a potential recruit.

However, the Blues' ownership status could determine their decision to step up their interest in Mahrez. Roman Abramovich recently put the club up for sale due to his relationship with Russia.

PSG's Mahrez pursuit independent of Ousmane Dembele move, Chelsea also interested

Ousmane Dembele has his contract with Barcelona coming to an end in the summer. With less than four months remaining on his deal, the Frenchman looks increasingly likely to leave Camp Nou at the end of the season.

PSG have been heavily linked with a move for the 24-year-old ahead of the summer. However, their pursuit of Mahrez is not reliant on their move for Dembele, according to Foot Mercato's Santi Aouna.

Santi Aouna @Santi_J_FM Info : Le en cas de départ de Di Maria en fin de saison.



- Dossier indépendant à celui d'Ousmane Dembélé .



-



footmercato.net/a3975581981049… Info : Le #PSG pense à Mahrezen cas de départ de Di Mariaen fin de saison.- Dossier indépendant à celui d'Ousmane Dembélé #Chelsea est également intéressé. Mais la vente du club pourrait tout changer. 🚨Info : Le #PSG pense à Mahrez 🇩🇿 en cas de départ de Di Maria 🇦🇷 en fin de saison.- Dossier indépendant à celui d'Ousmane Dembélé 🇫🇷.- #Chelsea est également intéressé. Mais la vente du club pourrait tout changer.footmercato.net/a3975581981049…

It remains to be seen if Mauricio Pochettino's side intend to step up their interest in Mahrez in the summer. There are suggestions that the winger could be available for a fee in the region of €30m-€40m.

PSG, though, should be wary of competition from Chelsea for the 31-year-old. The two European giants could be involved in a tug of war for Mahrez should they both make a move for him.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer