PSG and Chelsea interested in signing Juventus striker - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea are interested in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, as per Calciomercato.

Vlahovic joined Juve from Fiorentina in January for £73.44 million and has been one of the top strikers in Serie A.

He has netted 15 goals in 31 appearances for the Old Lady and had managed 49 goals in 108 appearances for Gigliati.

The Serbian frontman's recent performances for Juve have received some criticism.

However, he returned from UEFA Nations League action with his national side with two goals in two for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Chelsea and PSG are now keen on the striker whilst Bundesliga side Bayern Munich are also showing a strong interest.

Graham Potter's side signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona on transfer deadline day in the summer for £10.8.

The Gabonese striker has netted two goals in three appearances for the Blues, but at the age of 33 the west Londoners may be looking to the future.

Meanwhile, PSG boast a star-studded frontline in Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The trio have impressed this season with 30 goals already scored between them.

Christophe Galtier's side may be eyeing a recognized centre-forward and Vlahovic falls into that category.

Both Chelsea and PSG's interest is real but a potential move for the Serbian is complicated by the fact that Juve deem the player not for sale.

PSG and Chelsea target Vlahovic not interested in leaving Juventus

Vlahovic not looking to leave Juve

According to 90min, it is unlikely Vlahovic will be leaving Juve to head to PSG or Chelsea anytime soon.

Interest in the forward may be hotting up but the Serbian seems keen to continue his development at the Allianz Stadium.

A source close to the striker said:

"He is not moving, he is playing well himself and he is fully focused on his game. He has been with Juventus for less than 12 months and is not looking to move."

Vlahovic has four years left on his contract with the Serie A side having only just arrived earlier this year.

He has bagged six goals in 10 appearances so far this season and is crucial for Allegri's side who have started the campaign dissapointingly.

The Old Lady sit 7th in the league, with three wins, four draws and one defeat in eight.

They have made a rocky start in the Champions League with defeats to the the Parisians and Benfica.

Allegri's men did beat Maccabi Haifa on matchday 3 with Vlahovic on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win.

