PSG closing in on agreement to offload defender: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly edging closer to an agreement over the sale of Layvin Kurzawa to Serie A club Lazio.

With the winter transfer window just around the corner, clubs are looking at ways to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season. Italian outfit Lazio are among those keen to bolster their ranks as they sit eighth in the league table.

Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri has identified left-back as an area that needs strengthening in the winter transfer window. With a new full-back on their agenda, the Serie A club have identified PSG star Kurzawa as a potential recruit.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Lazio are in advanced talks with PSG over a deal for Kurzawa. The 29-year-old could soon be on his way to the Stadio Olimpico if reports are to be believed.

PSG reportedly want a fee in the region of €4m for Kurzawa's sale. However, Lazio will aim to strike a deal with Mauricio Pochettino's side for around €2.5m.

While Lazio and PSG edge closer to striking a deal, Sarri's side are reportedly willing to offer Kurzawa a two-and-a-half-year contract. It remains to be seen how much the Italian club are willing to offer in terms of the player's salary.

Kurzawa joined PSG from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco for a fee in the region of €25m in 2015. The France international has a contract with the Parisians until 2024 but has been deemed surplus to requirements at the club.

The left-back has found playing time hard to come by under Pochettino this season. Kurzawa's only appearance for PSG this season came against Lille in the Trophee des Champions.

PSG bracing for busy winter transfer window

PSG are bracing for a busy winter transfer window in 2022. The Ligue 1 giants could offload as many as seven players in January if reports are to be believed.

Kurzawa, Rafinha, Mauro Icardi, Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Sergio Rico and Leandro Paredes are all reportedly available for transfers. The seven players are said to have no place in Mauricio Pochettino's plans for the future.

PSG have already agreed to loan out Rafinha to Real Sociedad for the rest of the season. Kurzawa appears to be the next in line to seal a move away from the Parisians.

