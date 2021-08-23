PSG are currently in advanced talks to sign French wonderkid - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are currently in advanced talks to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Ligue 1 rivals Stade Rennais before the end of the summer transfer window, according to FranceInfo (via PSG Talk).

Eduardo Camavinga has been one of Europe's most in-demand youngsters. The 18-year-old midfielder is wanted by a host of European clubs including Manchester United and Chelsea. However, PSG are now the closest to completing the move with the two clubs in advanced talks.

Eduardo Camavinga is seemingly ready to leave his boyhood club to join PSG before the transfer window slams shut. The midfielder has entered the final year of his Stade Rennais contract and has no intentions of penning a new deal with them.

It would be a massive financial mismanagement from Stade Rennais to let their teenage wonderkid leave on a free transfer next summer. Therefore, according to the aforementioned source, the Ligue 1 side will ask for a fee of around €30 million from PSG this summer.

All summer PSG were chasing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. However, due to the arrival of Lionel Messi, the Parisian giants have shifted their focus to Camavinga as the Frenchman would cost considerably less than Pogba.

PSG could end an historic transfer window on a high

PSG have had one of the most successful transfer windows in European football ever. The Ligue 1 giants have signed the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers before shocking everyone by signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

In addition to the four free transfers, PSG have also signed Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan for a fee of around €60 million. Adding Eduardo Camavinga to this list will make this the greatest transfer window in the history of the club since their Qatari takeover in 2011.

Real Madrid were the club who were associated with signing superstars on big money. However, due to the global pandemic, sides like Los Blancos and Barcelona have suffered massively but not PSG. The Parisian giants have taken advantage of other clubs' financial problems to strengthen their squad for the new season.

PSG are spending big on transfers and wages to build a squad capable of winning an elusive Champions League title.

