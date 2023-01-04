PSG decide to sell Neymar as they prepare to bank on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the long run: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have taken the decision to sell Neymar Jr. as they look to bank on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the long run, as per SPORT.

The Brazilian icon is earning €40 million tax-free per season, which has made him unattainable for any team. Les Parisiens wanted €150 million for Neymar last year but are expected to bring down that valuation to facilitate his departure.

PSG reportedly want to extend Messi's contract at the club beyond the end of the season, and he is expected to renew his deal shortly. The club is also prepared to pull out all the stops to retain Mbappe.

The France international signed a new three-year contract at the Parc des Princes this summer amidst interest from Real Madrid. However, he has since been linked with an exit.

It was speculated that Mbappe wanted Neymar's departure from PSG last summer to be the focal point of manager Christophe Galtier's project. The French giants, meanwhile, are open to letting the former Santos winger leave while they can still fetch a huge transfer fee for him.

His contract at the club expires in the summer of 2026 and has the option to be extended for another season. Newcastle United explored the opportunity to sign him before the start of the season, but the player was not open to a move to St. James' Park.

Along with Messi and Mbappe, Neymar has been one of the three huge reasons behind Les Parisiens' brilliant start to the season. They have registered a combined tally of 47 goals and 32 assists in 62 games across competitions.

PSG sit first in the Ligue 1 table with a four-point lead over RC Lens after 15 games. They are also in the UEFA Champions League last 16, where they are set to face Bayern Munich over two legs.

Are PSG taking the right call with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi?

PSG Report @PSG_Report 🥹 Neymar’s reaction to Leo Messi being applauded in training for winning the World Cup Neymar’s reaction to Leo Messi being applauded in training for winning the World Cup 🇧🇷🇦🇷🥹 https://t.co/XdkFlSIns2

The versatile Neymar can play anywhere across the frontline and as an attacking midfielder. He earns a huge amount, of course, but not as much as Lionel Messi, who has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona as a free agent.

The Argentina international is also five years older than his former Barcelona teammate and his current contract expires at the end of the season. While Messi showed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup that he is still one of the world's best players, he is approaching the dusk of his career.

Mbappe will undoubtedly be the one to hold on to, given the 23-year-old's ability, age profile, and ceiling. However, between Messi and Neymar, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi must decide well before making his big decision this summer.

Poll : 0 votes