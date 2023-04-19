PSG draw up 5-man striker shortlist, including Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku - Reports

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly one of five strikers Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could look to sign this summer.

According to Le Parisien (via Get French Football News), the French giants also want to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Sporting consultant Luis Campos is reported to have made Kane's signing a priority this summer. While the Englishman is their preferred signing, PSG also have four more names on their shortlist of strikers.

Lukaku, at Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea, is reportedly one of the options. Inter CEO Beppe Marotta said in February (via GOAL) that the Belgian is set to return to Stamford Bridge in the summer, despite the player wanting to stay at the San Siro.

He endured a miserable 2021-22 season with the Blues, scoring just 15 goals in 44 games across competitions. Lukaku also questioned then-manager Thomas Tuchel's tactics in an interview with Sky Sports Italia, which led to fans turning against him.

Also on PSG's shortlist are SSC Napoli forward Victor Osimhen and Eintracht Frankfurt hitman Randal Kolo Muani. Both players have attracted interest from teams across Europe, thanks to their incredible performances this season.

The fifth name in Get French Football News' report is Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, who's set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

How have PSG's five striker targets fared this season?

PSG's prime target according to the aforementioned report, Harry Kane, has been one of the lone bright spots in a difficult campaign for Tottenham Hotspur. The England captain, who runs out of contract in 2024, has scored 25 times in 42 games across competitions. Kane also netted twice and assisted thrice in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as the Three Lions made the quarterfinals.

Romelu Lukaku has endured a tough season in front of goal for Inter Milan, netting just seven times in 24 games across competitions. He also struggled at the World Cup, particularly missing a plethora of chances in Belgium's final group game against Croatia, which sealed their group stage exit.

Victor Osimhen, meanwhile, has been on a tear this season, helping Napoli build a 14-point lead atop Serie A. The Nigerian, who has a contract till 2025, has scored 26 times in 31 games across competitions and is the league top-scorer.

Randal Kolo Muani is arguably the only forward on PSG's reported shortlist who can contribute both goals and assists at a high level. The Frenchman, whose deal expires in 2027, has scored 20 times and assisted 14 in 39 games across competitions this season.

Lastly, Marcus Thuram has netted 16 times and laid out six assists in 29 games across competitions for Borussia Monchengladbach this season.

