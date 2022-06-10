PSG drop interest in 24-year-old attacker: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly dropped their interest in Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Paqueta, 24, reportedly wants to leave Lyon having impressed in Ligue 1 this season. The Brazilian made 44 appearances, scoring 11 goals whilst contributing 7 assists.

According to Le10Sport, PSG will not be in the running to sign the midfielder whom OL management are prepared to listen to offers for.

PSG's withdrawal from pursuing Paqueta comes as director Leonardo is set to exit the club.

The sporting director was working at AC Milan when Paqueta arrived from Brazilian side Flamengo in 2019 and had enlisted him on the Parisian's transfer wishlist.

Leonardo is set to be replaced by Luis Campos and the former Lille director doesn't appear to be keen on Paqueta.

Only Kylian Mbappe (111) and Sofiane Boufal (90) completed more dribbles than Lucas Paqueta (81) in Ligue 1 last season

Instead, PSG may turn their attention to Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer.

FootMercato reports that the 24-year-old Croat is a target for the Ligue 1 champions although they face competition from Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid.

Majer has impressed for Rennes this past season, making 49 appearances, scoring 11 goals and contributing 13 assists.

The midfielder has four years left to run on his deal with Rennes, although the lure of Champions League football may persuade him to make the move.

PSG dropping out of the race to sign Lucas Paqueta opens the door for a reunion with Bruno Guimares

Paqueta (right) could be reunited with his former OL teammate

Lucas Paqueta has been linked with a move to Premier League side Newcastle United since last December.

Throughout the latter stages of the season, rumors started to emerge over a potential reunion between Paqueta and his former Lyon teammate Bruno Guimares.

Lucas Paqueta wants to leave Lyon and is available for €60m, according to L'Equipe.

The Times reports that Newcastle are set to smash their club transfer record to sign Paqueta for £50 million.

They have been aided by PSG potentially having dropped their interest in the midfielder.

The Magpies have undergone a huge turnaround under Eddie Howe since the former Bournemouth manager took over in November last year.

They finished the season in 11th position having dwindled in the relegation spots in the first half of the campaign.

Newcastle are now the richest club in world football following a Saudi-led consortium purchasing the club back in October.

The side used its new financial muscle to lure Guimares from Lyon in January for a club-record £42 million.

He played a key role in the side's second-half of the season resurgance, making 17 league appearances, scoring five goals and creating one assist.

