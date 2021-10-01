PSG eye Bayern Munich superstar as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are considering a move for Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, according to French outlet Le10Sport (via ESPN).

Mbappe's future at PSG is still in question. The forward has entered the final year of his contract. However, he has shown no intentions of penning an extension due to the interest shown to him by Real Madrid.

Los Blancos failed to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window. However, the club will reportedly return to sign him on a free transfer next summer.

If PSG fail to offer Mbappe a new contract before January, the 22-year-old will be in a position to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid.

PSG are now already thinking about life after Mbappe and are targeting Robert Lewandowski as a potential replacement. Despite his age, Lewandowski is still one of the most lethal centre-forwards in world football and could do a great job for the French club.

However, signing Lewandowski is not going to be an easy task. The Bayern Munich forward has a contract running until the summer of 2023 and is not against signing an extension with the Bavarian giants. However, the 33-year-old will want to be the main man at whatever club he joins in two years' time.

Despite his age, Robert Lewandowski has still made an electric start to the new season. The Polish forward has scored 13 goals in just nine appearances in all competitions.

Apart from Lewandowski, PSG are also interested in signing Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland next summer. However, many elite European clubs are in line for the Norwegian forward, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Kylian Mbappe is in top form for PSG despite uncertain future

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future in Paris, Kylian Mbappe has made a great start to his potential last season at PSG. As things stand, he has contributed four goals and five assists in all competitions this season.

Kylian Mbappe also provided the assist for Lionel Messi's first goal for PSG in their Champions League win over Manchester City in the group stage.

Despite rumours suggesting he will leave PSG, Kylian Mbappe's form has not taken a turn for the worse. He has been combining pretty nicely with fellow forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar.

