PSG eye Chelsea target as perfect Kylian Mbappe replacement: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly identified Chelsea-linked striker Victor Osimhen as an ideal replacement for long-term Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe.

Earlier this month, French news outlet Le Parisien reported that Mbappe has opted to join Real Madrid on a Bosman move in the upcoming summer window. He is yet to inform the Ligue 1 giants about his decision to put an end to his seven-year stint at the Parc des Princes.

Hence, according to The Telegraph, PSG have included Osimhen to their shopping list. They are believed to regard the Napoli superstar as a perfect candidate to step into Real Madrid-bound star Mbappe's boots.

PSG, who currently have an eight-point lead atop the 2023-24 Ligue 1 table, would reportedly have to dish out close to £111 million to sign Osimhen. They are likely to face competition from Chelsea, who have been on the hunt for a number nine for a while, in the future.

Osimhen, who netted 13 times in 27 Ligue 1 games for LOSC Lille, has popped up as one of the most sought-after strikers in the world of late. The 25-year-old helped Napoli lift the 2022-23 Serie A title and has registered 39 goals and eight assists in his last 57 club games.

Meanwhile, Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport claimed that PSG are interested in signing AC Milan star Rafael Leao earlier this month.

Pat Nevin hits out at Chelsea owners after recent 4-2 home league defeat to Wolves

After Chelsea's 4-2 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, ex-Blues star Pat Nevin slammed his former club's recent transfer strategy. He told The Sun (h/t Football365):

"Chelsea are almost unrecognisable from the club it was two years ago. Not just personnel, but the club's whole outlook. The age of players, lack of really big stars, the atmosphere in the stadium, everything. You don't bring a bunch of young people into the Premier League who don't have the experience. It was madness."

Sharing further thoughts on Mauricio Pochettino's outfit, Nevin added:

"Even if you spend £1 billion, it doesn't matter. Do they look close to being in the top four? No! They look like a team that's been developed by an algorithm. It's a case of, 'That bit's good, that bit's good, that bit's good', but the collective doesn't work. The left-back doesn't work well with the left winger, or that one won't work well with that one."

Chelsea, who finished 12th with just 44 points last season, are currently 11th in the 2023-24 Premier League standings. They are on 31 points from 23 games, scoring 38 goals and shipping 39 in the process.

The Blues will next travel to Aston Villa for a FA Cup contest on Wednesday before visiting Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash next Monday (February 12).