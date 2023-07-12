PSG eyeing move for Chelsea and Manchester United target amid claims that Kylian Mbappe could leave: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly aiming to lure Chelsea and Manchester United target Dusan Vlahovic away from Juventus soon.

Vlahovic, 23, has been a hot topic of transfer speculation for a while as his club are reportedly keen to cash in on him to raise significant funds.

A left-footed centre-forward, the Serbian has drawn interest from a host of clubs in the recent past. He has popped up as a transfer target for the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, as per Football Transfers.

Now, according to Fichajes, PSG have also set their sights on Vlahovic as they are currently preparing for life after Kylian Mbappe. They have been keeping an eye on the pacy attacker since the end of last month.

Vlahovic, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Allianz Stadium, is believed to be valued at £70 million this summer. He could prove to be a fine figure up top at the Parc des Princes should he join them soon.

So far, the Partizan Belgrade academy graduate has scored 23 goals and laid out six assists in 63 matches across competitions for his outfit.

Mbappe, meanwhile, is reportedly likely to leave PSG before the start of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign after he confirmed that he will not extend his contract beyond next summer. The £180 million-rated forward has re-emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid of late.

Overall, Mbappe has registered 212 goals and 98 assists in 260 games across all competitions for PSG so far, lifting 13 trophies along the way.

Pundit names star's ideal destinations amid PSG, Chelsea and Manchester United links

Former Napoli star Salvatore Bagni has stated that PSG, Chelsea and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen will be keen to join only two interested parties in the summer transfer window. He told TuttoNapoli:

"Victor won't return to France this summer because he has already played there. The same thing with Germany too. He won't also go to Liverpool or Chelsea because they won't play in the Champions League.

"Of all the teams associated with him, he would only go to Manchester United and Real Madrid. He's not interested in others."

Osimhen, 24, has attracted attention from a number of European clubs of late due to his standout role in Napoli's Serie A glory last campaign.

In the last term, the Nigerian relished his best-ever season in terms of his return in the final third. He netted a whopping 31 goals and laid out five assists in 39 games across all competitions for Rudi Garcia's side.

Poll : 0 votes