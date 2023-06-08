PSG and former Bayern Munich boss close in on agreement to appoint the latter as manager - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann are reportedly close to agreeing on the German becoming the Ligue 1 club's new manager.

According to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Parisians have held positive talks with Nagelsmann over him succeeding Christophe Galtier. The latter is preparing to be sacked by the French giants despite guiding his side to the Ligue 1 title.

Nagelsmann appears to be PSG's top target to replace Galtier and talks are moving in a positive direction for him to arrive at the Parc des Princes. The German has been out of management since being dismissed by Bayern in March.

The young tactician was sacked by the Bavarians despite his side still competing in three competitions. His exit led to Der FCB exiting the Champions League and the DFB Pokal although they did win the Bundesliga title under Thomas Tuchel.

Nagelsmann already has a Ligue 1 title to his name, winning it in his debut season at the Allianz Arena. The German boasted a record of 60 wins in 84 games during his time in charge at Bayern.

The former RB Leipzig coach will be tasked with reigniting a beleaguered PSG side that will head into next season without Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos. The duo will leave the Parc des Princes when their contracts expire at the end of this month.

Galtier won the Ligue 1 title in his likely only season with the Parisians. However, the French champions endured a topsy-turvy campaign amid their struggles in cup competitions.

Barcelona boss Xavi claims Lionel Messi chose to join Inter Miami from PSG for a quieter life

Messi will be joining Inter Miami this summer.

Lionel Messi has opted to join Inter Miami when his contract with PSG expires at the end of this month. The Argentine icon was wanted back at Barcelona but he snubbed a return to Camp Nou and will head to the MLS.

His former Barca teammate and current Blaugrana manager has commented on Messi's decision to join the Herons. He told Jigantes FC:

"The last days, weeks, I had noticed that he didn't see his return clearly. You have to understand it, being Messi is not easy. Everyone is interested in you, he never has peace."

Messi's two years at PSG were full of issues regarding adaptation and scrutiny from French media. Xavi continued by revealing talks he held with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner:

"Leo explained it, for the past two years he was unhappy. I can understand that he doesn't want so much pressure anymore. I spoke with him a lot."

Xavi also admitted that both parties were excited about Messi's potential return to Camp Nou. However, he insists that he has decided to head to the MLS for a quieter life:

"I have spoken a lot with Messi and we were all excited. But in the end, it hasn't happened. He has explained the circumstances very well. He wants a quieter and more family life.

Messi leaves PSG as a two-time Ligue 1 champion, having scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 75 games. He left Barca in 2021 when the Catalan giants were unable to afford a new contract for their legendary forward.

