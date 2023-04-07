PSG hold talks over signing Real Madrid player tracked by Chelsea: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in signing Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin this summer, but could face competition from Chelsea, according to French outlet CulturePSG.

Les Parisiens had high hopes for Luis Campos when they appointed him as their advisor at the start of the season. However, the team's exit from the UEFA Champions League has put the Portuguese under the microscope.

Although his future at PSG is not as uncertain as manager Christophe Galtier's, the onus is on Campos to turn things around. The former LOSC Lille sporting director hopes to prove his worth by making significant additions to the Parisians' squad this summer.

The defense is an area Campos is looking to strengthen ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Ligue 1 giants are expected to sign Milan Skriniar on a free transfer when the Slovak's deal with Inter Miami expires.

Campos, though, wants to add more competition to the position and has thus set his eyes on Real Madrid's Marin. According to the aforementioned source, the executive met the defender's agent Hector Peris in France last Friday (March 31).

The PSG advisor discussed the possibility of signing the 20-year-old from Real Madrid during the meeting, as per the report. Les Parisiens are said to have been monitoring the youngster for a while.

However, the French heavyweights are not the only club interested in signing Marin. Chelsea and Juventus have also inquired about the possibility of snapping up the Spaniard.

Marin, who can operate as a central defender and full-back, is yet to make his senior debut for Real Madrid despite impressing for the club's reserves. There are doubts about his long-term future with Los Blancos as his contract expires next year.

Campos is reportedly hopeful of taking advantage of the situation by luring Marin to Paris. It, though, remains to be seen what Chelsea's interest in the defender will mean to the Parisians' efforts to sign him.

PSG and Chelsea also compete for Borussia Monchengladbach Kouadio Kone

Rafa Marin is not the only player wanted by both PSG and Chelsea this summer. The European heavyweights have been credited with an interest in signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Manu Kone.

The two clubs could also compete against each other to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. The Portugal international is currently on loan at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues do not have an option to make the move permanent. They could thus have to compete with the Parc des Princes outfit to sign him from Atletico.

