PSG identify 22-year-old as potential replacement for Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing for life without Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe, with OGC Nice star Amine Gouiri viewed as a potential option to bolster their attacking options, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

With just less than five months remaining on his PSG contract, Mbappe's future remains up in the air. While the Parisians are yet to give up hope of being able to retain him, Real Madrid appear positive of landing him in the summer.

The Ligue 1 giants, though, are preparing for the worst, with Mbappe joining Los Blancos on a free transfer very much a likely outcome. They have been linked with a host of elite forwards, including Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo, but now a surprise player has emerged on their radar.

According to the aforementioned source, PSG are admirers of Nice forward Gouiri. The French giants, though, are aware that the 22-year-old is attracting transfer interest from clubs across Europe.

Gouiri has scored ten goals and provided seven assists from 24 Ligue 1 appearances so far this season. Only five players have netted more in the French top flight.

It is worth noting that Gouiri is represented by Alain Migliaccio. As per the report, the agent also handles French tactician Zinedine Zidane, who is PSG's preferred candidate to replace Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season.

Pochettino has a contract with the Parisians until the summer of 2023, but there are doubts about his future at the club. The Argentinean is said to be a managerial target for Premier League giants Manchester United.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss is reportedly keen on a return to England and could join the Red Devils in the summer. The Parisians could thus turn to Zidane to fill the void left by Pochettino.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid in the summer?

As Kylian Mbappe's deal with the Ligue 1 giants nears an end, it remains to be seen where the future lies for him. Real Madrid have been looking to acquire his services for a while now.

The France international's mother added fuel to the Real Madrid rumors by asking for references for homes in Spain this week. Carlo Ancelotti's side remain keen to sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

GOAL @goal PSG are set to offer Kylian Mbappe a contract worth well over £500,000 a week 🤑 PSG are set to offer Kylian Mbappe a contract worth well over £500,000 a week 🤑 https://t.co/hbCuMRr693

The Parisians, on the other hand, are hopeful of convincing Kylian Mbappe to commit his long-term future to the club. There have been suggestions that they are prepared to offer the 23-year-old a bumper contract to persuade him to do so.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava